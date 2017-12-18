Charles R. Smith, Sr., 92

BUNKER HILL (Dec. 18, 2017) – Charles R. Smith Sr., 92, of Bunker Hill passed away Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Sept. 17, 1925, in Hilyard Township to Robert J. and Gladys (Moore) Smith. He married Mary (Crays) Smith in Arkansas; she preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2006.

Mr. Smith, was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II. He was retired after having been a heavy equipment operator: he worked at Luer Brothers in Alton until 1962, then worked for John Edsall Excavating in Bunker Hill until 1977. He owned and operated Smith Excavating until 1989 and served as the Bunker Hill Township Road Supervisor until his retirement. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Surviving are his children, Charlene (Steven) Baugh of Bunker Hill, Charles R. Smith Jr. of Worden and Curtis Smith of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Samantha (R.J.) Crotser, Holly (Justin) Wilke, Michelle (Jeffrey) Reiser, and Paige (Kyle) Lester; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Glenn Smith, Lilly Mae King and Gladys Rose Sauerwein.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two children, Joy Faye Smith and Billie Joe Smith; a granddaughter, Carol Tolle; brothers, James Smith and Norman Smith; and a sister, Betty Clark.

Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ray Robinson officiating. Burial was at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.