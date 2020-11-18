Charles R. Heyen

Charles Robert “Bob” Heyen, 90, of Dorchester died at his residence Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:45 pm. He was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Carlinville to Louie Richard Heyen and Carrie Emma (Alexander) Heyen.

He married Patty (Huddlestun) Heyen on May 12, 1950 in Shipman. He was a an electrician and lineman for MJM Electric after retiring in 1997 after 30 years. He was also a farmer. He was a graduate of Shipman High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army after having served during Korea. Charles was a member of the American Legion of Bunker Hill and a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dorchester.

He collected radios and the history of radios. He is survived by his spouse, Patty Heyen of Dorchester; sons, Robert Dale Heyen of Gillespie, Ronald (Rhonda) Heyen of Gillespie, Joe (Joan) Heyen of Carlinville and Russell (Leanne) Heyen of Gillespie; grandchildren, Michael, Mitchell, Meredith, Tim, Kerry, Shelby, great-grandchildren, Michael Jr., Quentin, Alexander, Lucas, Madison, Avery, Maggie, Joie, Elizabeth and brother, Larry (Sharon) Heyen of Dorchester.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandchild, Brandon Louis Heyen.

Visitation was Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dorchester.

Funeral services are Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dorchester with the Rev. Dr. John D. Lottes officiating. A live broadcast of the funeral will be on FM 100.1 in the area surrounding the church. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dorchester or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.