Charles R. Clark, 80

GILLESPIE (July 3, 2018) – Charles Richard Clark, 80, of Gillespie passed away at 10:52 p.m., Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Heritage Health in Gillespie.

He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Gillespie, a son of Charles C. Clark and Sarah (Hutton) Clark.

Mr. Clark was a welder for Illinois Power for 42 years and a self-employed truck driver.

Surviving are his sons, Richard (Stephanie) Clark of Edwardsville, Daryll Clark of Benld, and Michael (Donette) Clark of Gillespie; daughters, Elizabeth “Jeanie” (Curt) Hicken of Gillespie, Sheryl (Dave) Bili of Springfield, Vonda (Jack) Ruffatto of Plainview and Shelly (Deveron) Reising of Gillespie; 26 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence (Geraldine) Clark of PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Clark; and a sister, Patricia Clark.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m., Sunday, July 1, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie .Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 2, at the funeral home. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the donors choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.