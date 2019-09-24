Charles O. Scharfenberg

Charles O. Scharfenberg, 95, of Virden, passed away at 11:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab Virden, with his loving family at his side.

Charles was born Aug. 5, 1924 in Greenfield, the son of Christian Carl and Minnie Marie (Erp) Scharfenberg. He married Margaret Pratt Oct. 26, 1943 and went to work in a factory in Litchfield, making parts for aircraft during WWII.

Charles was a member of the Virden Church of the Brethren. He also worked as a salesman for T & T Tire of Virden, worked at the Thomasville Elevator for five years, worked for Marshall Schutt Trucking and worked for Dickey-john in Auburn, as a inventory control manager, retiring after 13 years of service. He farmed in the Girard and Medora area for more than 27 years. His favorite hobbies included working in his yard, in his garden and he loved wood working. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends was foremost.

Surviving are his wife, Verna J. Scharfenberg; sons, Gary Scharfenberg of Franklin, Ind. and Dan (Annette) Scharfenberg of Girard; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Preceding Charles in death were his parents, first wife, Margaret Pratt Scharfenberg; brothers, Adam, Albert, Clarence and Lester Scharfenberg and sisters, Rose Stults and Louise McCarty.

Visitation was Sept. 14, 2019 at the Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home, Virden. A funeral service followed the visitation, with Pastor Bob Funk officiating.

Pallbearers were Scott, Brian, Nick and Allen Scharfenberg, Jim Smith and Kendall Cole.

Memorials may be made to the Virden Church of the Brethren or to the Virden Food Pantry. Interment was in the Girard Cemetery, Girard.

