Charles “Mike” Joslin

Charles “Mike” Joslin, 67, of Virden, passed away Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Mike was born March 24, 1953 to Charles and Frances (Sharpe) Joslin at Swansea, S.C. After high school, Mike served in the United States Army in the 82nd Paratroopers division.

Mike earned his associate’s degree in avionics from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He married Anna Etzel in Germany as an Army GI and they later divorced. On April 4, 2004 Mike married Sandra Lee Day in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike was a roof bolter for Crown II Mine in Virden for 31 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Virden American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Moose Club. Mike loved to attend rock and roll concerts, taking his black lab “Molly Dog” for walks, spent many years as a Little League coach, and enjoyed volleyball. He truly loved the outdoors. Mike was a proud coal miner and very active in UMWA. He enjoyed his Girard and Virden communities and served on the Girard City council.

Mike is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sandra Joslin of Virden; son, Charles Daniel Joslin of Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter, Jessica Woods of Auburn; five grandchildren, Ariale, Bryson, Dylan, Cameron and Bella Woods; three brothers, James Joslin of Girard, Phil Moore of Bowling Green, Ky. and Jeff Moore of Springfield; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.