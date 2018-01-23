Charles M. Ritter, 98

NILWOOD (Jan. 23, 2018) – Charles Matthew Ritter, 98, of Nilwood passed away at 8:16 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

He was born Sept. 29, 1919, in Nilwood, a son of Ira Matthew and Virgil Mae (Ruyle) Ritter. He married Wanda June DeFevers on Aug. 6, 1949, in Belleville; she survives.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Niki (Dave) Larson of Girard; a grandson, Dustin (Michelle) Weller of Atwater; a granddaughter, D’Lynn (Clint) Helton of Virden; and four great-grandsons, Josh, Alex, Carter and Grant.

Mr. Ritter joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 10th Combat Engineers during World War II. He was a life member of the Moose Lodge in Virden, which relocated to Litchfield. He was also a member of the Macoupin County Radio Club (call sign K9MCE), using call sign KB9OXH. He liked buying, selling and collecting antiques; loved attending his children’s sporting events and prided himself on not missing any games; was an avoid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with friends and family; and deer hunted up to age 97.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, at Calvert and Ferry Funeral Home in Virden. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home, with Rev. Rich McElfresh officiating. Interment will be in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

Memorials may be made to Girard Rescue Squad.

Memorials may be made to Girard Rescue Squad.