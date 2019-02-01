Charles L. Voyles

Charles Lorenz Voyles, 76, of Benld passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis, Mo.

He was born Oct. 15, 1941, to Dwight and Louise (Bertagnolli) Voyles. He married Jean (Casaletto) Voyles on Oct. 16, 1963, at Benld United Methodist Church; she survives.

Mr. Voyles was retired after having been a locomotive engineer for Chicago Northwestern Railroad.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his sons, Charles Lorenz (Becky) Voyles Jr. of McKinney, Texas, and Joseph Steven (Cathleen) Voyles of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Joshua Louis Voyles, Wendy Elizabeth Harrison, Jacob Samuel Voyles and Meghan Marie Wright; great-grandchildren, Mckinzie, Connor, Dawson, Lana and Callen; and sister, Deanna Jo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Ministries in Benld, with Pastor Larry Cooke officiating. Kravanya Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Ministries.

