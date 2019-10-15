Charles “Joe” Niebrand

Charles “Joe” Niebrand, 71, of Shipman, died at his residence Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 2:40 p.m.

He was born May 5, 1948, in Litchfield, to Frank Gregory Niebrand and Amelia Catherine (Tiona) Niebrand.

Charles married Janet (Snyders) Niebrand Oct. 9, 1971 in Grafton. He was a retired administrator for the National Guard. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army after having served during Vietnam. He was a member of the Shipman Volunteer Fire Department, Dorchester Volunteer Fire Department, VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie, Rusty Zipper Club of Shipman, the Masonic Lodge of Bunker Hill and Gillespie, Shipman Lions Club and a life member of the Disabled Veterans.

He was also a former alderman of Shipman. He is survived by his spouse, Janet Niebrand of Shipman; children, Teresa (Darren) Dankenbring of Shipman, Michael (Amy) Niebrand of Dorchester; grandchildren, Collin Dankenbring, Colby Dankenbring, Ethan Niebrand, Evan Niebrand; sisters, Catherine (Dennis) Nobbe of Glen Carbon, Ann Marie (Roger) Parr of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Niebrand, Jr.

Visitation took place Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital, Dorchester Volunteer Fire Department or the donor’s choice. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.