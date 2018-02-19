Charles E. Frazier, 85

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 22, 2018) – Charles E. Frazier, 85, of Carlinville, IL passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at his home in Carlinville. He was born Dec.17, 1932 in Carlinville to Walter and Merle Frazier. He married Bonnie Harper Dec. 9, 1961 in Raymond, IL.

He was a graduate of Carlinville High School and retired as a Union Boilermaker, Local 363. He served in Korea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bennington with the US Navy. He was a member of the M & M Shriners, the American Legion, and an honorary Knights of Columbus member, and a gold glove boxer while in the navy. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and loved to volunteer and travel. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Survivors include; his wife, Bonnie Frazier of Carlinville, daughters; Renee (Ron) Sheedy of Morrisonville, Dana (John) Niehaus of Carlinville, grandchildren; Josh (Cybil) Hoffman of Harvel, Paige Sheedy of Morrisonville, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 9 brothers and sisters.

A visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 from 4-7pm at Heinz Funeral Home.

A private family funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

Burial took place at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the M & M Shriners or the Carlinville American Legion.

To leave condolences or light a candle, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.