Charles “Chuck” Porter, Sr.

Charles Walter “Chuck” Porter, Sr., 78, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 7, 1942, in Alton, to the late Orlando and Alice (Austin) Porter, Jr.

Chuck married Joanne Kercher on September 8, 1958, in Alton. She survives. Together they raised two sons, Chuck (Karen) Porter, Jr. of Brighton, Mike (Pat) Porter of Godfrey. Both survive.

Survivors also include four grandchildren, Amy Porter, Kimberly (Mike) Zurawski, Rudy (Dani) Porter, Sam Porter; two sisters, Anna (David) Dorner, Kathy (Harry) Turner; one brother, Marty (Jeannie) Porter; and several nieces and nephews.

Prior to retirement, Chuck worked as maintenance supervisor for Olin Brass. He served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District for several years, provided his time and knowledge as an area ambulance driver, was a member of Piasa Black Powder Burners, and 3M Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Porter.

With casual attire requested by Chuck’s family, visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton with Mike Porter officiating.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church or Midwest Mission Distribution Center.

