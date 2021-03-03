Charles (Chuck) Joseph Dees

Charles (Chuck) Joseph Dees, 67, passed away, near Panama City, FL on Feb. 18, 2021 as a result of a single vehicle accident.

Chuck graduated from Litchfield High School in 1972.

He started his professional photography career in the early 1970’s while in service to the U.S. Navy as a still and motion picture photographer and was assigned to make training programs for pilots and anti-submarine warfare technicians.

After his military service Chuck attended Santa Fe College in Gainesville, FL. where he studied multi-media communications. He also became an assistant instructor in the photography department there. Returning to Illinois in late 1979, Chuck started his own business in Springfield, producing educational video tapes and restoring historic photographs with contracts for the State of Illinois, Lincoln Library and other clients. He also worked for the Illinois State Police doing public relations and crime scene photography. Chuck most enjoyed his time as a public relations and wildlife photographer while working for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Chuck was passionate about evangelizing the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. He designed and built organic gardens for food pantries and taught classes in how to photograph and make videos of wildlife in nature. In his later years, Chuck enjoyed traveling and meeting people, and he looked forward spending the winter months in Florida every year.

He is survived by brothers, Tim (Rochelle) Dees, Frank Dees, Bill (Meg) Dees and Denis (Susyn) Dees; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Rick; his parents, Roy and Betty Dees.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date with interment at Holy Cross Catholic cemetery in Litchfield.

Becker and Sons Funeral Home, in Mt. Olive is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Hearts United, Litchfield Food Pantry, or The Litchfield City Museum.