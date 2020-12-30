Charles “Chuck” Franklin Keene

Charles “Chuck” Franklin Keene, 80, of Shipman, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 26, 1940, in DuQuoin, to the late Richard Dale and Frankie Marie (Britton) Keene.

Chuck married Karla Kay Marlow in Pinckneyville, on August 14, 1965.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Kirk (Kim) Keene of Anna, Kyle (Tanya) Keene of Mt. Vernon; three grandchildren, Ashli (Justin) Robinson, Traser Sheeler, Jayden Goodwin; three great grandchildren, Urijah, Zada, and Xander Robinson; one brother, Howard (Sandy) Keene; a sister in law, Jane Keene; and a brother in law, Bob (Kathy) Marlow.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Russ Keene.

Chuck attended Eastern Illinois University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree where he also served as the Co-Captain of the Football Team. He continued his education at University of Illinois Springfield where he attained his Master’s Degree.

For the past 15 years, Chuck had been the pastor for Kane Baptist Church. Prior to that he was the principal at Southwestern Middle School. During his life he had served on the Macoupin Mental Health Association Board of Directors and Illinois Elementary School Association board. He was also a 4-H leader and football coach for DuQuoin, Sparta, and Southwestern High Schools. His hobbies included canning vegetables, jams, and jellies, which he exhibited at many Illinois county fairs, including the Illinois State Fairs in both Du Quoin and Springfield. On several occasions, he won Grand Champion at both State Fairs. He also served as Secretary of the Plymouth Rock Fancier’s Club, and traveled across the United States exhibiting Plymouth Rock bantams and large fowl and Cornish bantams.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Kane Baptist Church. Pastors Ron Rhodus and Don Staten will officiate.

Memorials in Chuck’s memory may be made to Kane Baptist Church.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.