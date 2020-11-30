Charlene Stiller

Charlene H. Stiller, 85 of Carlinville passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville.

Charlene was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Carlinville, a daughter of John and Frances (Hicks) Bown.

Charlene graduated from Carlinville High School and soon after graduation she married John Stiller July 9, 1954, in Carlinville.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, Jere Stiller.

She loved being a homemaker raising their only son Jere. Charlene was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church and Ladies of the Elks, both in Carlinville.

Her pastime was spent crocheting and embroidering. Charlene enjoyed people and spending time helping others.

Graveside Services will be conducted, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Moore Cemetery in rural Carlinville.

Due to the COVID virus, the family chose to have her services private.

Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Carlinville.

Charlene is survived by her granddaughters, Ashley (Aaron) Turner of Springfield and Rachael (Danny) Maurer of Springfield; five great-grandchildren and her twin sister, Arlene Ward of Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Elks Crippled Children Fund.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.