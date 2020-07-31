Charlene Ann Willard

Charlene Ann Willard, 60, of Brighton passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 9, 1960 in Carrolton to Charles (Red) and Denise (Thien) Cadmus.

Charlene married Roy Willard on April 25, 1987 in Godfrey.

She was devoted to her work career as a store manager for K-Mart for more than 20 years. She really enjoyed camping, crafting, gambling and spending time with her friends and family. She was known for her witty sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Roy; her children, Megan and Cody; her mother, Denise Cadmus; brothers Chuck and Jim Cadmus; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Cadmus; father and mother in law, Gene and Rose Willard; and her sister-in-law, Sally Cadmus.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

