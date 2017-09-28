Chargers zap Ponies in conference clash
KINCAID (Sept. 28, 2017) – Johnny Darrah threw an 80-yard touchdown pass and scored twice on the ground to lead the South Mac Chargers past South Fork 24-16 Friday evening in Kincaid.
All the scoring came in the first half, with South Mac scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters.
Darrah rushed for 196 yards on 21 carries, including a 52-yarder, with two rushing scores for South Mac (3-2, 2-0 Prairie State).
Nick DeVries hauled in the 80-yard reception from Darrah in the first half. Quentin Kosowski added a three-yard touchdown run for the Chargers, who host winless Dupo on Friday night.
Auburn 56, North Mac 35
At Auburn, the Trojans halted a three-game slide and gave North Mac its first losing streak in three years with a Sangamo Conference thumping Friday night.
Auburn led 28-14 at the break and 42-14 through three quarters en route to the win.
North Mac at 3-2 will host Pleasant Plains on Friday in another critical Sangamo Conference clash.
Garrett Smith led the ground game for North Mac with 83 yards on 19 carries.
Jake Mullink threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of one, five and five yards, two of which came to Gage Gibson.
Mullink completed 10 of 23 passes for 213 yards. Gibson made four catches for 86 yards.
Pana 55, Staunton 20
At Staunton, the Panthers built an early lead of 21-0 after a quarter and improved to 4-1 with a win at Staunton.
The Panthers led 41-14 at the break and Staunton fell to 2-3 on the season.
Jacob Beeson, injured in last week’s loss to Carlinville, returned Friday night, completing nine of 16 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 61 yards for Pana.
Griffin Bianco was six of 17 passing for 47 yards for the Bulldogs and one touchdown. Cullen McBride rushed for 44 yards and Ryan Best had 34 yards rushing for Staunton, which heads to Vandalia on Friday night.
Vandalia 47, Southwestern 26
At Piasa, the Birds had the Vandals down early, but Vandalia persevered behind a strong second half Friday night.
Southwestern was up 20-7 in the first half and 20-1 at halftime.
Vandalia with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter and a 33-6 second half surge gave the Vandals their fourth win in five games.
Caleb Robinson completed 15 of 28 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown for the Piasa Birds.
Justin Bailey made two catches for 68 yards. Ben Lowis and Dakotah Corby both had four catches, for 59 and 58 yards respectively.
Hillsboro 55, Gillespie 8
At Hillsboro, the Miners slipped to 1-4 with a loss to the 3-2 Hiltoppers on Friday in Montgomery County.
Gillespie’s lone score came in the first quarter on a 57-yard pass from Joe Carter to Dominic Maykopet. Frank Barrett caught the two-point conversion for the Miners, which made it a 14-8 game at the time.
Hillsboro scored the final 41 points and led 48-8 at halftime.
Greenfield/NW 34, Pleasant Hill 30
At Palmyra, the Tigers rallied to bump off Pleasant Hill, improving to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in the WIVC-South.
Jacob Foiles rushed for 206 yards and had the game-winning five-yard score with less than five minutes left.
Pleasant Hill had an interception in Greenfield/NW territory late in the game to seal the game for the Tigers.