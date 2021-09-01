Chalk It Up held on Carlinville Square

The 8th annual Chalk It Up event was held on Saturday August 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the gazebo on the Carlinville square. Chalk It Up was originally scheduled to take place July 31 put had to be rescheduled due to rain. Imagine! Rural Arts, the hosts of Chalk It Up, is a committee run totally by volunteers under the Carlinville Winning Communities umbrella.

The first place winner in each category received a $50 prize and there were winners in five categories. The categories are: children up to six years old, children ages 7-10, children ages 11-15, age 16 plus, and a family category.

Madelyn Cloninger won in the up to six year category with her drawing of a butterfly. Tinslee McDaniel won the 7-10 category with an image of a dog in a dog house. Natalie Royer won the 11-15 group with her depiction of Garfield and Odie from the Garfield comic strips. Haylee Shade won the 16 and older category with her drawing of a fox. The Cloninger family won the family category with the image of a landscape. Emily Ruppel, Rachel Ricchiardi, and Elizabeth Madden were the judges this year.

This year there were 40 entries into the event which volunteer Sandra Cania says is more than entered last year but less than the average amount of entrances. Imagine! Rural Arts received over $500 in donations from local businesses which allowed them to hold Chalk It Up this year with no entrance fee, while the event usually costs $10 to enter.

Sixteen businesses competed against each other to win the People’s Choice Award. This year, The Uptown Tavern won People’s Choice for Elly Neunaber’s rendering of Abraham Lincoln. The Uptown Tavern won with 387 votes out of approximately 1,600.