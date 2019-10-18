Central Illinois Cougars win it all

The Central Illinois Cougars’ semi-pro football team recently traveled to Evansville, Indiana, and defeated the Indiana Toros, 6-0, to win the Red River Bowl championship. The Cougars finished the season with a record of 8-4. Pictured, from left, (kneeling) Nate Flanagan, Bill Owens, Rob Sanson, Tarence Casterberry, Josh Bounds, Jordan Williams, Codie Mugfor, Andrew Vassar and Dakota Moore; (middle) Nick Williams, Bobby Simmons, Devin Loftier, Ryan Hubbard, head coach Kinney Myles Sr., Adam Marsalek, Jamie Smilley, Aaron Jack, Joe Brackett and Devin Bequette; (back) assistant coach Shane Moore, Titus Florence, Dyllyn Bequette, Tony Pianfetti, Drew Smith, assistant coach Jimmy Pocklington, Ryan Young, Jeff Swanson and assistant coach Shane Nettleton. Not pictured is assistant coach Jermaine Ewing. Visit the team Facebook page at Central Illinois Cougars Semi-Pro Football for more information, highlights and news. Photo provided by Kinney Myles Sr.