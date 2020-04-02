U.S. Census deadline re-scheduled for Aug. 14

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The U.S. census couldn’t of landed at a worse time on the 2020 calandar.

Census takers were scheduled to visit college students living on campus, people residing in senior centers and others among large groups of individuals. From May through July, census takers were going to pay visits to households that hadn’t yet responded in an effort to make sure everyone was counted. In a series of unfortunate events, the plan needed to be restructured due to the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Census Bureau has already been delaying some of its operations, but its constitution mandated a decennial census and it couldn’t be cancelled. Per federal law, the government had to get as accurate a population count as possible by Census Day, which was April 1.

As a result of COVID-19, several issues have arisen. Certain populations – such as minorities, immigrants and the poor – are already vulnerable to an undercount. Despite an ongoing push to encourage census completion online, reliable Internet will be required to do so and several citizens are without it.

With close to 33 percent of households responding to the census as of March 30, an inaccurate count is a strong possibility down the road, thus leading to severe consequences. An estimated $1.5 trillion in federal funding is generated through census data and determines where the government can build infrastructure. Poltical district lines for the next decade will be determined by the number of representatives that each state puts in the U.S House by the end of the year. If the severity of the coronavirus pandemic is at a high enough level, Congress may need to revamp its law in order to extend the Dec. 31 deadline.

As announced a few weeks prior, all citizens will have an extended period ranging until Aug. 14 to include their names in the count. The start date for the door-to-door follow-ups has been moved from mid-May to late May due to the national ‘social distancing’ and quarantine operations. At this point, the bureau is uncertain on how it would proceed if these practices are still in place during that time.

For more information on how to participate, visit 2020census.gov or go to my2020census.gov/login.

