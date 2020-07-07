Celebration of life for Jeffrey “Jeff” Robinson

Jeffrey “Jeff” Robinson Sr., 52, of Carlinville, passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Carlinville.

Jeff was born Sept. 3, 1967 to James and Hulda (Bilbruck) Robinson in Carlinville. He married Christie Pettit in 1992 and they divorced in 2008. On May 3, 2019 Jeff married Lavada Shaw in Carlinville.

Jeff was hired on with Carpenter’s Local 270 out of Springfield in his early 20s, working all around the area as a carpenter. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was truly the life of the party. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and riding four wheelers. Jeff was a great entertainer and was well known for his ability to “cook groceries” and so many called him “dad.”

Jeff is survived by his wife, Lavada Robinson of Carlinville; two sons, Jeffrey (significant other, Brett Vanmeter) Robinson Jr. of Jacksonville; and Jessy Robinson of St. Louis; two daughters, Geri McDaniels of Aurora and Chasidy McDaniels of Farmersville; three grandsons, Kyle Greely, Cole Tabscott and Mason Miller; two granddaughters, Makayla Miller and Karly Lambert; four brothers, Jim (Eileen) Robinson, Ed (Dottie) Robinson, Jerry (Judith) Norlander and Chuck Norlander; three sisters, Sherryl (John) O’Donnell, Joan (Keith) Weities and Jan Robinson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Buzz Catuska, and a brother, Larry Robinson.

Memorials are suggested to the to the family to be used according to their wishes.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.