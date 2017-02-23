Cavs regroup from overtime loss to win regional opener

Cavs regroup from overtime loss to win regional

By Eric Becker

Senior Night for the Carlinville boys basketball team Friday night also saw a quite entertaining and action-filled contest, as Vandalia and Carlinville battled into overtime.

In the end, the Vandals made one more play and came away with a hard-fought 77-74 victory over the Cavaliers, which finished the regular season at 6-23, 2-7 in the South Central.

Vandalia improved to 19-10, 6-3 in the SCC with the win.

“I thought we did a really good job defensively,” Carlinville coach Alan Cooper said. “Switching things up and forcing them to make adjustments. Force them to make shots and they didn’t make shots. We got defensive rebounds – we rebounded well. We did a lot of things well – it just came down who was going to make the last play and they made it.”

It appeared as if the game would be tight from the get-go, as the Vandals and Cavaliers exchanged the lead on a few occasions in the first quarter.

Trailing 13-12, Carlinville closed the quarter on a scoop layup by Joe Fraser and back-to-back three-pointers from Brady Jamieson. The final one came at the first quarter horn, which gave Carlinville a 20-13 lead.

The Cavies shot well in the first half (16-30 from the field) and had just four turnovers. Which is one of the main reasons Carlinville led throughout the second quarter as well.

Jamieson with six points in the second quarter and Adam Walton with five more, the Cavaliers eventually built a 31-19 lead three minutes into the quarter.

Jake Hannig’s pass to Fraser for a layin near the end of the first half gave Carlinville a 38-29 halftime lead.

For all the good that was done in establishing a first-half lead, that was quickly done away in the second half.

Vandalia’s defense made a strong halftime adjustment, forcing 11 third quarter turnovers. Carlinville’s nine-point lead turned into a three-point deficit, behind a 14-2 run.

Nathan Casey, who had 36 points in the game, scored six points during the run.

“The first three, four minutes of that third quarter really made the difference in the ball game,” Cooper said. “We turned the ball over during that stretch way too many times and they got points off those turnovers.”

Trailing 43-40, Carlinville closed the third quarter making three shots and a couple of free throws. Hannig’s basket made it 46-45 Cavaliers, heading to the fourth quarter.

The game really heated up over the final 12 minutes. The Cavies led 55-49 with 3:20 left on a Hannig basket off an assist from Konnor Emmons.

Vandalia then went on a 9-0 run, taking a 58-55 lead with 2:18 to go on a hoop from Kelly Jones.

Carlinville would tie the game up at 58-58 with 1:57 to play, but a three-pointer in the left corner from Richie Well gave the Vandals a 61-58 lead with just over one minute left.

After the Cavies turned the ball over, Fraser came up with a steal and subsequent layup to trim the lead to 61-60 with 39.9 seconds left.

After Vandalia missed a pair of free throws, Jamieson hit a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 20 seconds left, and the Cavaliers were back in front 63-61.

A foul sent Jones to the line with 5.3 seconds left, where he would make both to tie the game.

Carlinville then turned the ball over with 2.9 seconds left, but the Vandals missed a tough three-point attempt, and the game found its way into overtime.

The action in overtime was just as intense, with both teams going back and forth.

Carlinville trailed 70-69 when Josh Hinzman hit a shot off an Emmons assist with 1:43 left to go back in front 71-70.

Trailing 72-71, Emmons hit a shot and then Fraser hit one of two free throws for a 74-72 lead with 1:05 left in overtime.

Vandalia got a game-tying putback from Casey with 37 seconds left, then Blake Morrison came away with a steal and layup with 21.1 seconds left for a 76-74 Vandalia lead.

Carlinville then got the ball into the front court with the time winding down. Unable to get any kind of good look, a travel was called.

Garett McNary hit a free throw with 1.8 seconds left to make it 77-74.

Jamieson got more than a good look at the hoop from beyond half court as time ran out. The shot glanced off the backboard and whisked off the front of the rim as time expired – that close to sending a classic game to a second overtime.

The Cavies, which made 31 of 58 shots from the field and eight of 15 free throws with 28 turnovers, was led by Jamieson’s 25 points. Hannig added 14, while Emmons and Walton had 13 each. Fraser finished with seven points and Hinzman had two points.

Casey had 36 for Vandalia, with Jones adding 15 and Well 14 for the Vandals, which were 27 of 71 from the field, 16 of 26 from the foul line with 11 turnovers.

Carlinville heads into regional play having played well down the stretch of the season. The Cavies headed into Monday’s regional with Staunton with a 6-23 record, 2-7 in the conference.

“They’re great kids for one,” Cooper said. “They all want to do good all the time. They’ll definitely be missed whenever we’re done here.

“They’ve realized the last week or two that it’s coming to an end and they’ve realized that they better get it done.”

Carlinville 50, Staunton 28

Monday’s regional opener at Carlinville had the Bulldogs of Staunton meeting the Cavies for the fourth time this season.

Staunton won the first meeting at the Carlinville tournament in December, 39-27. Carlinville won a double overtime thriller 53-52 at the Macoupin County tourney and just last week, won a regular season game 50-42. All three were at the CHS gymnasium, as was Monday’s contest.

Carlinville improved to 7-23 with the win over Staunton on Monday, cruising to a 50-28 victory. The Cavies face Nashville at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the first regional semifinal. That will be followed by Southwestern and Gillespie.

Fraser opened the scoring with a three-point basket, followed by five straight points by Brady Kinder as the Bulldogs had its only lead of the night at 5-3.

Carlinville countered with a 11-0 run to take the lead for good. Fraser hit a second three-pointer during the run. All five CHS starters had points in the first quarter as the Cavies led 18-10 after the first eight minutes.

The scoring was subdued in the second quarter, with both teams making just two shots.

A steal and layup by Emmons led to a 25-12 advantage, before a late three-pointer from Kinder made it 25-15 at the break.

Hannig scored back-to-back hoops in the third quarter off assists from Fraser and Jamieson, and the lead was back to 29-18.

Staunton had gotten to within 25-18 on a three-point play by Griffin Bianco early in the quarter.

The Cavaliers took advantage of a foul disadvantage in the second half, getting to the line numerous times.

Garrett Campbell sunk a late three-poiner in the third to help Carlinville extend to a 40-24 lead to the fourth quarter.

Carlinville was able to pull away as the Bulldogs missed 12 of 14 shots from the field in the fourth quarter.

Emmons led the way for Carlinville with 15 points, making five of six foul shots; Hannig had nine points; Jamieson and Fraser six points each; Campbell five points; Walton four points; Hinzman three points and Jarret Easterday two points. Carlinville was 18 of 42 from the field, 11 of 22 at the foul line with 13 turnovers.

Staunton finishes 3-25. Kinder had 10 points, while Bianco and Lucas Sievers had five points each. The Bulldogs made 12 of 50 from the field and one of three at the foul line, with 14 turnovers.