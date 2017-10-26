Cavies win Shelbyville Regional

SHELBYVILLE (Oct. 26, 2017) – The Shelbyville Regional cross country meet Saturday featured some of the best area runners competing to advance to this weekend’s Carlinville Sectional at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

Carlinville’s boys team has been strong all season long, led by senior athletes who have trained for this kind of competition.

The Cavaliers won the regional tournament at Dacey Trail in Shelbyville on Saturday by a sizable margin, one of seven teams advancing to the sectional run Saturday.

The Cavaliers finished with 56 points, ahead of Toledo Cumberland’s 77 and Marshall’s 99 points. Also advancing as teams were Arthur-Lovington at 113; Neoga at 142; Casey-Westfield at 154 and Litchfield at 163.

Logan Hall, a senior from Arthur, won the regional individual title in a time of 14:57.

But the Cavaliers had all of its competitors finish in the top 31 of the field of runners, which included a total of 86 harriers.

Jason Landon led the way for Carlinville, finishing third at 16:16. Ryan Skowronski of Shelbyville was second at 16:06 and a individual advancing.

CHS’ Bailey Lippold finished 10th at 16:44; Grayson Armour was 12th at 16:59; Briley Roper 13th at 17:03; Samuel Mock 18th at 17:32; Cale Williams 19th at 17:32 and Jacob Landon 31st at 18:01.

Also advancing as individuals were Southwestern’s Caden Bohn, 12th at 16:53; Dylan Taylor of Cowden Herrick 17:27; Brandon Black of Central A&M 17:39 and Logan Pedigo of Sullivan at 17:40.

Girls

The Carlinville team did not field enough runners to garner a team score, with just four participating in the girls race. Team scores take into account the top five times from each team.

Thus, only Molly Lewis was able to qualify for sectionals for the Cavaliers, as the junior finished 19th in a time of 21:01.

A young, strong Staunton team, led by freshman individual champion Lydia Roller at 18:08, held off competition to capture the team title with 52 points. Neoga, Litchfield, Cowden-Herrick Cumberland, Central A&M and Shelbyville also advance as teams.

For Carlinville, Rory Drew finished 28th at 21:37; Patty Walch was 30th at 21:42; and Rachel Olroyd was 59th at 24:39.

Staunton had four in the top 20, as Paige Scroggins, a fellow freshman, finished 11th at 20:47; Another freshman, Dana Jarden, was 12th at 20:48 and Hollie Bekeske, a sophomore, was 13th at 20:48. Bailey Scroggins, a freshman, was 23rd at 21:16. Erica Pickerill, a freshman was 32nd at 21:54 and senior Desiree Lesicko was 46th at 23:03.

Sectional cross country qualifiers from Carlinville on Saturday included the Carlinville boys team as regional champions and Molly Lewis on the girls side. Shown, from left, are: Bailey Lippold, Grayson Armour, Jacob Landon, Briley Roper, Molly Lewis, Jason Landon, Cale Williams and Samuel Mock. Photo provided