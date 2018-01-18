Cavies win four duals over two-day period

PITTSFIELD (Jan. 18, 2018) – The Carlinville wrestling team had a strong showing over the weekend, keeping busy with four duals in less than 24 hours.

Friday at Pittsfield, the Cavies swept away the competition.

Carlinville defeated Pittsfield 53-30.

After a Pittsfield forfeit win at 120, Demitry Lewis of Carlinville lost by pin at 1:00 at 126 pounds.

At 132 pounds, Keagan Broaddus of Carlinville earned a forfeit win, while Nate Burns pinned Howland at 2:22 in a 138-pound bout.

Dustin Roberts of Carlinville (145), Evan Bethard (152) and Levi Perkins (160) all won by forfeit.

At 170 pounds, Tristen Burns defeated Dell by tech. fall at 3:00.

Pittsfield earned a forfeit win at 182, then Fox of Pittsfield pinned Brandon Miller at 3:16. The Saukees also got a forfeit win at 220 pounds.

Chase Lawless (285), Carter Mabus (106) and Colin Leonard (113) all earned forfeit wins for the Cavies.

Carlinville 60, Hillsboro 18

The Cavies earned a team win against their South Central Conference neighbors, the Hillsboro Hiltoppers, also on Friday night in Pittsfield.

Mabus picked up a pin against Corsere at 0:36 to open the match at 106 pounds, while Leonard got another forfeit win at 113.

At 126, Lewis pinned Wilson at 0:44, while Max Wilson of Carlinville (132) earned a forfeit win.

Broaddus lost by pin to Jake Helfley at 1:49 during the 138-pound bout.

Tucker Hughes (145) pinned McCormick at 1:33 and Chase Michaelis (152) pinned Hughes of Hillsboro at 1:26.

Perkins got a forfeit win at 160 pounds. T.Burns pinned Floyd of Hillsboro at 1:17 in the 170-pound match.

Miller got a forfeit win at 195 for the Cavies, as did Cyler McClain at 220 pounds.

Lawless lost by pin at 2:49 to Malloy of Hillsboro at 285.

Saturday

The Cavies traveled to the East Alton-Wood River super duals on Saturday, where the team picked up two more wins.

Carlinville defeated Civic Memorial 39-18 and Red Bud 42-12.

Against Civic Memorial, Michaelis earned a forfeit win while Hughes took a 10-7 decision at 152 pounds against Christen.

Perkins lost by pin at 3:38, while T.Burns pinned Hardsrave at 2:36.

At 195, Miller lost by pin at 2:50, and Lawless got a forfeit win at 285.

Mabus lost by pin at 0:56; Lewis defeated Burgard by pin at 0:22. N.Burns and Broaddus both earned forfeit wins.

Carlinville beat the Musketeers 42-12. Bethard led off with a forfeit win.

Lawless lost by pin at 2:15, while Mabus got a forfeit win. Leonard defeated Miller by pin at 1:36.

Lewis defeated Ward by pin at 1:10; Broaddus defeated Oliver by pin at 1:49. Wilson and Roberts got forfeit wins.

Mt. Olive

The Wildcat wrestlers split four matches over the past week, now 10-8 in dual play this season.

Mt. Olive lost to Jersey 42-36 and beat Roxana 54-21 Jan. 9. The Wildcats beat Highland 49-24 and lost to Wood River 42-37 on Jan. 10.

Max Fritz (152) won three by pin and a 17-10 decision; Jonny Darrah won two by pin and two by major decisions. Justin Osmoe won four decisions; John Aljets won two by forfeit and one by pin. Evan Morris won three by pin. Amber Speitel won three by forfeit. Dray Clark won one by pin and one by forfeit. Tiffany Tiepleman won three by forfeit.

Rylan Frankford, son of Tammy and Mark Frankford; and Daniel Card, son of Andrea and Tom Card, were senior wrestlers recognized prior to the final home meet of the season Jan. 9. Both were unable to wrestle this season but did provide leadership to the younger wrestlers during matches and practices.