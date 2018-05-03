Cavies win boys division; Smith sets record in home meet

Cavies win boys division; Smith sets record in

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (May 3, 2018) – For the first time in three years, the weather cooperated as the 15th annual Jokisch-Grandone Invitational took place at Carlinville High School Saturday.

A strong breeze was the only issue as sunny skies dominated the CHS track for this prestigious event.

Carlinville boys and Hillsboro girls would earn team titles, while one record went by the wayside, in the girls pole vault.

CHS junior Emma Smith cleared 11-feet-7 inches to break the previous record of 11-feet-6 inches set in 2012 by Chelsea Bingham of Effingham.

Hillsboro won the girls team title with 73 points, with Greenville second at 62.5 points and Rochester third at 51. Carlinville finished ninth with 33 points.

Other Carlinville girl performances included Rory Drew winning the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:01.58, nudging past Xanna Tomasello of Taylorville by less than a half second (1:02.01).

Macy Walker took second for the Cavaliers in he discus, with a distance of 105-feet, trailing only Ellie Canaday of Auburn at 117-feet-seven inches. Haley Wills was eighth at 82-feet-4.5 inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team of Drew, Patty Walch, MacKenzie Moyer and Mackenzie Harris finished fifth at 4:33.87.

Moyer finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.61 seconds, with Cara Emery 12th at 19.94 seconds. Moyer was also sixth in the triple jump at 30-feet-six inches.

Wills was sixth in the shot put at 30-feet-6.5 inches. Teammate Cheyenne Hackwirth-Work was 21st at 20-feet even.

Harris finished 10th in the 800-meter run at 2:53.66, winning her heat.

Carlinville’s 4 x 100 relay team of Rhachyl Karrick, Emery, Ashley Williams and Patty Walch finished 10th at 59.27 seconds.

Elsa Mefford high jumped four-feet-four inches to place 11th in a tie with two others.

Moyer took 14th in the long jump at 12-feet-3 inches.

Williams finished 20th in the 100-meter dash at 15.36 seconds.

The Cavies 4 x 200 meter relay team of Karrick, Williams, Abby Way and Mefford finished 10th at 2:09.34.

Emery was 15th in the 200-meter dash at 30.15 seconds; Williams finished 23rd at 33.65.

Boys

The Carlinville boys team it seemed always had to deal with Pleasant Plains in prior meets, but the Cardinals were not in Carlinville, allowing the Cavaliers to win the team title with 100 points.

Williamsville was second at 62 points; Rochester 61 was third.

Max Rogers claimed the long jump title with a distance of 19-feet-10 inches. Teammate Will Walton was third at 19-feet-3.5 inches.

Walton did win the high jump title clearing six-feet, ahead of teammate Michael Douglas, second at five-feet-10 inches.

Rogers and Walton battled for the triple jump title, with Rogers outlasting Walton with a distance of 41-feet-6.5 inches. Walton’s distance of 40-feet-five inches was second.

The 4 x 400 Cavies’ relay team of Jacob Landon, Briley Roper, Tyler Hughes and Jason Landon won in a time of 3:35.56, ahead of Williamsville by about five seconds.

Carlinville’s 4 x 800 relay team of Roper, Hughes, Jac. Landon and Jas. Landon was second in a time of 8:44.27.

Jas.Landon ran to a third place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:00.62. Future teammate at Wichita, Josh Cable of Rochester, won in 1:55.74. Shane Yamco of Riverton was second at 1:56.52.

Cable, however, was seriously injured in a house fire Monday night, taken to a Springfield hospital where he is being treated.

Jas. Landon also took third in the 400-meter dash at 52.32 seconds, as Litchfield’s Trevor Geggie and Greg Downs of Auburn finished ahead of him but mere seconds. In fact, Downs held off Landon by .01 for second place.

In the shot put, Daniel Card took fourth at 44-feet-four inches, with Gabe Long eighth at 40-feet-eight inches.

Card was also fourth in the discus at 142-feet-10 inches, with Tyler Emmons eighth at 125-feet-four inches.

Rogers finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at 11.58 seconds.

Bailey Lippold finished third in the 3200 meter run at 10:47.10, with Cale Williams seventh at 11:03.96.

The boys’ pole vault had Dustin Roberts fifth at 12-feet-six inches, while Isaac Daugherty tied for eighth at 11-feet.

Williams finished 13th in the 1600-meter run at 5:04.92, with Lippold 15th at 5:07.84.

The county meet in Carlinville will take place Friday evening.