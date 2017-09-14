Cavies volleyball dispatches Litchfield in two

LITCHFIELD (Sept. 14, 2017) – For the first time this year, the Carlinville volleyball team needed just the minimum two games to come away with a win, defeating Litchfield on the road Thursday 25-13, 25-8.

The Cavaliers improved to 4-5, 2-2 in the conference. All three of their previous wins had gone the full three games. Litchfield slipped to 1-3, 0-2 in the SCC.

The Cavies got a match-opening ace from Taylor Wills and built a 4-1 lead after an Emma Griffith ace serve.

Litchfield took a brief lead at 6-5 and 8-6. Alyssa DeSpain’s kill for sideout and subsequent two points off hitting errors by the Purple Panthers gave the Cavies the lead at 9-8.

A kill by Adriann Welte for sideout and two aces by Sarah DeNeve broke a 9-9 tie and Carlinville took the lead for good at 13-9.

Griffith added four straight ace serves later in the game and Sydney Bates’ ace serve won game one by a 25-13 score.

The second game was never in doubt, as Wills served the Cavies to a 5-0 lead behind four points, including kills by Anna Chew and Griffith.

The lead reached 11-2 after an ace by Bates.

Litchfield got within 13-6 but got no closer as the Cavaliers sailed to a two-game sweep.

The Cavaliers JV and freshman teams also picked up wins on Thursday night.

Carlinville outscored Litchfield 35-7 from the service line, led by Wills’ 14 points and two aces.

Griffith added five ace serves and two kills; DeSpain had two points and four kills; Chew had six kills; Welte three kills; DeNeve six points, two aces and Bates seven points, two aces and two kills.

Litchfield’s lone senior, Karsyn Kulick, was held to one kill. The Panthers had just five kills in the match. Devan Morgan had three service points.

DeSpain added nine digs, with DeNeve having seven and Wills five. Bates added 14 assists.

Vandalia def. Carlinville

In Tuesday’s home opener, the Cavaliers lost to Vandalia in three games.

The Cavies won game one 25-20, then dropped the second game 25-21.

In game three, Carlinville took the lead 15-13 after a Wills ace serve, then it was 21-19 Cavalier lead before Vandalia rallied to tie it 21-21. Wills had another ace to make it 23-21, but Vandalia tied it on a block at 23-23. It was 24-24 when Vandalia went ahead on a pair of Carlinville errors to win it 26-24.

Lincolnwood def. Carlinville

At Carlinville, the Cavies lost a three-game match to visiting Lincolnwood Monday evening. The Cavies won game one 25-20, but dropped the next two to the Lancers, 18-25, 16-25.

Lincolnwood (8-1) was led by Cassie Krager with 18 digs and Karly Bruntjen with 12 kills.

Carlinville is 4-6 on the season.

Pawnee def. North Mac

At Virden, Pawnee outlasted North Mac 25-18, 26-24 Thursday night.

The Panthers got 10 digs from Audrey Hannah and six digs from Alli Kallenbach. Kelsey Perrine added two aces. Hannah had a team-high four kills, while Bridget Bertolino had eight assists.

Bunker Hill fifth at tourney

The Bunker Hill volleyball team placed fifth at the East Alton-Wood River/Marquette tournament, losing two of three matches.

Bunker Hill lost in two to host Marquette and in three to Lanphier, but bounced the Oilers of EAWR 25-13, 25-21 in the fifth place game.

Against EAWR, Daphne Devall, Mallory Schwegel and Alyssa Austill all had four kills. Ashley Dey added three ace serves and seven digs. Schwegel added seven digs and Grace Kiffmeyer had 15 assists.

Staunton third in tourney

Staunton’s Sarah Isenberg and Ashleigh Painter were both named all-tournament at the inaugural A Grace Filled Tournament hosted by Lincolnwood and Hillsboro last week.

The tournament honors Grace Herschelman, who is battling a rare genetic disorder, INAD (infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy).

The Bulldogs finished third in the tournament, sweeping three matches on Friday by beating South County, Ramsey and Nokomis. On Saturday, Staunton lost to Lincolnwood but beat Edinburg for third place.

North Mac would finish 8th in the tourney, picking up wins over Litchfield and Vandalia on Friday before losing to Edinburg in two tough games.

North Mac lost to Hillsboro in three before losing to Nokomis in the seventh place match. Auburn won the tournament.