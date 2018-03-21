Cavies take fifth as team at Charleston Invite

CHARLESTON (March 22, 2018) – Carlinville’s boys track and field team finished fifth as a team, placing in the top five of five events Saturday at the Charleston Invitational meet hosted by Eastern Illinois University.

The Cavaliers finished with 36 points as a team to finish fifth.

Carlinville got a pair of third-place finishes from Max Rogers in the long jump at 20-feet-4.5 inches and the triple jump, 40-feet-11.5 inches.

Jason Landon finished third in the 1600-meter run, clocking in at 4:33.34.

Michael Douglas cleared six feet to finish fifth in the high jump, while Bailey Lippold was fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:42.42.

Isaac Daugherty finished sixth in the pole vault, clearing 12-feet-six inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team of Jason Landon, Jacob Landon, Briley Roper and Tyler Hughes were sixth at 3:45.57.

Jacob Landon ran to a seventh place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:07.15, with Roper finishing 14th at 2:15.71.

Rogers won his heat of the 60-meter dash at 7.41 seconds, good for seventh place overall.

Hughes finished 11th in the 400-meter dash at 56.13 seconds; and Gabe Long was 18th in the shot put at 40-feet-one/half inch.