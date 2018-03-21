Cavies take fifth as team at Charleston Invite

Cavies take fifth as team at Charleston Invite

CHARLESTON (March 22, 2018) – Carlinville’s boys track and field team finished fifth as a team, placing  in the top five of five events Saturday at the Charleston Invitational meet hosted by Eastern Illinois University.

The Cavaliers finished with 36 points as a team to finish fifth.

Carlinville got a pair of third-place finishes from Max Rogers in the long jump at 20-feet-4.5 inches and the triple jump, 40-feet-11.5 inches.

Jason Landon finished third in the 1600-meter run, clocking in at 4:33.34.

Michael Douglas cleared six feet to finish fifth in the high jump, while Bailey Lippold was fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:42.42.

Isaac Daugherty finished sixth in the pole vault, clearing 12-feet-six inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 relay team of Jason Landon, Jacob Landon, Briley Roper and Tyler Hughes were sixth at 3:45.57.

Jacob Landon ran to a seventh place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:07.15, with Roper finishing 14th at 2:15.71.

Rogers won his heat of the 60-meter dash at 7.41 seconds, good for seventh place overall.

Hughes finished 11th in the 400-meter dash at 56.13 seconds; and Gabe Long was 18th in the shot put at 40-feet-one/half inch.

Share

32 12:58PM 0 High School Sports, Sports, Track and Field

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

A few more weeks and Macoupin County should make it on this map. ... See MoreSee Less

Hello Illinois Mushroom Hunters! I'm very happy to announce that we have our first confirmed find in Illinois with proof found by Ryan Smith down in Saline County, IL! This is a big moment and a good ...

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share