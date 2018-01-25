Cavies split wrestling duals at Auburn

AUBURN (Jan. 25, 2018) – Carlinville wrestlers split a pair of matches Thursday in Auburn’s quad meet, which included the host Trojans, Shelbyville and Mt. Olive.

Carlinville lost to Auburn 54-21.

Nate Burns (132) earned a forfeit win, before Keagan Broaddus (138) lost by pin to Caleb Nix.

At 145 pounds, Tucker Hughes of Carlinville pinned Charlie Patterson, while Chase Michaelis of Carlinville downed DJ Donaldson of Auburn 10-5 at 152 pounds.

At 160, Levi Perkins lost by pin to Bryce Freer of Auburn.

Tristen Burns (170) earned a pin against Gervasio Marchizza.

Auburn got forfeit wins at 182 and 195, while Drake Lewis of Auburn pinned Chase Lawless at 285.

Auburn also got a forfeit win at 106. At 120, Tucker Green lost by pin to Auburn’s Jace Johnson, and at 126, Auburn’s Michael Ushman pinned Demitry Lewis.

vs. Shelbyville

The Cavaliers were ram tough against Shelbyville, emerging with a 42-14 victory.

N.Burns picked up a pin at 132 against H.Daugherty of Shelbyville, while Broaddus pinned E.Courtright of Shelbyville at 138 pounds.

Hughes got another pin at 145, at 3:19 against W. Miller. Michaelis (152) lost a tech fall decision against C.Peterson.

At 160, Evan Bethard was defeated by Cade Helton of Shelbyville by pin.

Perkins (170), Rylan Frankford (182) and Miller (195) got forfeit wins for the Cavaliers.

At 113 pounds, Collin Leonard lost a tight 15-13 decision to P.Quick. At 120, Green won by forfeit for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville has 14 dual wins, having won 15 last year with two duals left in the regular season.