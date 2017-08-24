Cavies soccer opens with big win

PIASA (Aug. 24, 2017) – Avenging a loss to a team which ended their season in regionals last year, the Carlinville soccer team opened strongly Monday afternoon at county rival Southwestern.

Scoring four goals in each half, the Cavies cruised to an 8-0 win over the Piasa Birds.

Carlinville (1-0, 1-0 SCC) will host Pleasant Plains on Thursday before the start of their own classic tournament Saturday.

Matt Schmidt scored four goals – the first four goals of the game in the first half – and added two assists.

Schmidt scored goals at the seven minute mark, assisted by Trey Gall; 25:15 unassisted; 28:45 assisted by Gall and 39:30, assisted by Carter Mabus. It was 4-0 at the half.

Carlinville got a goal from Landon Eades at 5:10 to open the second half, assisted by T.J. Gosnell.

Gosnell scored at 8:20, assisted by Landon Eades to make it 6-0.

Eades’ second goal at 10:02 assisted by Schmidt made it 7-0; and Brandon Miller scored the final goal at 18:45, assisted by Schmidt.

The Cavaliers had a 17-2 edge in shots. Andrew DeNeve picked up the shutout victory. Both teams had one corner kick.