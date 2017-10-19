Cavies soccer ends season with 2-1 loss to Lutheran

Cavies soccer ends season with 2-1 loss to

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 19, 2017) – It was a tough match and even a tougher pill to swallow for the Carlinville boys soccer team Wednesday in their first regional game at Loveless Park.

Facing Springfield Lutheran, each team figured they had as good a chance as any in advancing to the regional final against Beardstown.

Lutheran scored a goal along the baseline three minutes into the second half, and it held up in a Crusaders 2-1 victory.

Carlinville ended its season at 13-8, finishing tied for second in the conference with Staunton at 7-2. The Cavaliers return all players next year with the exception of senior Rylan Frankford.

Lutheran took a 1-0 lead early in the first half on a goal from Lucas Peterson at the 9:08 mark.

Carlinville countered, getting a school-record 31st goal in a single season from Matt Schmidt at the 25:24 mark, dribbling between the defense in front of the goal and putting it past Colin Gwillim to tie the game 1-1.

Schmidt’s goal was his 31st, surpassing the 30 that Barry Stewart scored in 2012.

In addition, Schmidt’s 20 assists broke the school record of 17. He finished with 31 goals and 20 assists in just 21 games played as a junior.

The game went to halftime tied 1-1, but Lutheran got a goal just 3:06 into the second half.

Russell Crifani scored on a tough angle along the side of the net, getting it through to give the Crusaders a 2-1 lead.

The teams battled back and forth the rest of the way, but no further scoring occurred, and the Cavaliers had the season come to an early close with a 2-1 loss.

Andrew DeNeve made nine saves, as the Crusaders held an 11-7 edge in shots on goal.

Gwillim made six saves in goal for Lutheran. Carlinville had four corner kicks to one for Lutheran.

Beardstown 4, Staunton 1: In the opening game of Wednesday’s regional semifinals, the Bulldogs season also came to an end with a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Beardstown.

The Tigers led 2-0 at halftime. Staunton got a second half goal from Bryce Buzick, assisted by Trent Stamer.

Staunton finishes 13-6, 7-2 in the conference. Beardstown won the Carlinville regional with a 4-1 win over Lutheran on Saturday.

Pleasant Plains 2, North Mac 0: At Pleasant Plains, the Cardinals scored twice in the second half to end North Mac’s season Wednesday in a regional semifinal.

The Panthers finished 10-9-1 on the season.

Carlinville’s Matt Schmidt set a record for single-season goals and assists this season at Carlinville High School.