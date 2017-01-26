Cavies sixth at boys county tourney

Carlinville entered Wednesday’s Macoupin County tournament pool play game against North Mac off a double-overtime thrilling win less than 24 hours earlier against Staunton.

North Mac would force 21 Carlinville turnovers while committing just nine themselves, and went on to beat the Cavaliers 66-53.

The teams traded baskets to start, with North Mac beginning to pull away with a 9-3 run to end the first quarter.

Zayne Langellier had six of his 23 points in the first quarter and Gavin Mayes added seven first quarter points, offsetting Brady Jamieson’s seven first-quarter points for Carlinville.

The Cavies would trail 19-17 after a Jarrett Easterday three-point make, but the Panthers then went on a 14-3 run and a 18-6 run to end the half.

Langellier had eight points in the second, and the Panthers held a 37-23 halftime lead.

The lead grew as much as 18, 53-35 late in the third quarter, when the Cavies scored the final five-points of the quarter on an Adam Walton three-point play and a Jamieson basket. Jamieson had 11 third-quarter points for Carlinville, which trailed 53-40 after three quarters.

Jamieson opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer and the Cavies got as close as 10 points.

North Mac countered with seven straight points and were able to pull away down the stretch.

Both teams shot well from the field. Carlinville was 21 of 41 from the field and six of 12 at the foul line.

Jamieson had 23 points to lead Carlinville, while Walton finished with 11. Jake Hannig and Finn Bowman both had five points; Easterday scored four points; Konnor Emmons and Joe Fraser two points each and Jacob Landon had one point.

Besides Langellier’s 23 points, Sam Mount had 18 points and Mayes finished with 17. The Panthers were 28 of 57 from the field and made nine of 13 free throws.

Carlinville finished pool play at 1-2, and are 4-15 on the season.

Mt. Olive 57, Carlinville 51

The second quarter was the downfall Saturday for Carlinville as it lost a fifth-place matchup with Mt. Olive to complete the county tournament.

Both teams came out sizzling shooting the ball, with Mt. Olive making eight of 12 shots from the field in quarter one. Carlinville made eight of 14, including a half-court heave from the sideline by Jamieson as time ran out in quarter one which hit nothing but net.

That shot enabled Carlinville to score the last five points and tie the game 19-19 after a quarter.

Mt. Olive went on a 13-3 second quarter spurt to take a 32-22 halftime lead.

The Cavies made just one of 10 shots in the quarter, a stickback by Emmons. Evan Gerl scored five in the quarter for the Wildcats as they took the lead into half.

“We ran offense early really well, got buckets and then went away from it there in the second quarter,” Carlinville coach Alan Cooper said. “We kind of forced things, kind of doing things on our own and we can’t afford to do that.”

Carlinville began playing some better offense in the third quarter, cutting into the Mt. Olive lead as Walton scored the first four points of the quarter and a Jamieson basket brought them within 32-28.

It remained a nip-and-tuck affair throughout with Mt. Olive holding a 43-39 lead after three quarters.

Stickback baskets by Hannig and Walton, coupled with a Jamieson hoop with 1:25 left tied the game 49-49.

Joey Baum broke the tie 20 seconds later with a basket, and the Cavies then missed a three-point shot which would have given them the lead.

Mt. Olive made six straight free throws, four by Baum and two by Quintin Kosowski, to fend off the Cavaliers, improving to 6-13 on the season.

“We battled back – did what we had to – cut it in half in the third quarter – tied it in the fourth quarter, but we put it back in their hands,” Cooper said. “With the lead, they made their free throws. They sealed the net.”

Walton scored 19 points and Jamieson 18 for Carlinville, while Fraser scored six points; Hannig four; Easterday and Emmons two each. The Cavies were 21 of 52 from the field and seven of 11 at the foul line with 12 turnovers.

Roger Conlee had 13 of his 17 points in the first quarter for Mt. Olive. Baum and Nick DeVries had 10 points for the Wildcats, 21 of 43 shooting from the field and 10 of 13 at the foul line, with 15 turnovers.

Nokomis 57, Carlinville 28

The Cavies concluded the weather interrupted Morrisonville tournament on Monday night, meeting Nokomis, with the Redskins prevailing.

The Redskins led 17-9, 31-12 and 46-18 at the quarter breaks.

Walton led Carlinville with 11 points, with Jamieson adding seven; Emmons four; Nick Walton three; Bowman two and Josh Hinzman one point. The Cavs were four of eight at the foul line.

Carlinville (4-17) finished 2-3 in the tournament. Nokomis is 4-0 in the tourney with one game left against rival Lincolnwood on Thursday. The Redskins were led by Austin McDowell with 19 points and Connor Engelman with 15 on Monday against Carlinville.

The Cavies were in action at Central A&M on Tuesday, and hosts Roxana on Friday.

“As we go along, and I thought we did a good job for three quarters tonight, we need to run our offense and get better shot attempts,” Cooper said following Saturday’s game. “Getting the guys to not force some things and not allowing those run outs.”