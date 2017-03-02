Cavies season ends with loss to Nashville

3 2 17

A 15-0 run midway through the second quarter paved the way for the Nashville Hornets Wednesday night against Carlinville in the Class 2A regional semifinal.

The Cavies had cut the lead to six points two minutes into the second when the Hornets hit the Cavaliers with a string of points which they were unable to overcome in a 72-39 setback.

Carlinville’s season ended with a 7-24 record. Nashville improved to 18-12 and headed to Friday’s regional championship against Southwestern.

The Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead on a Brady Jamieson basket. It would be short lived and their final lead of the season, as it turned out.

Nashville scored the next 10 points and went on a 16-5 run to end the quarter.

Langdon Briles had eight of his 16 points in the opening quarter for Nashville, which led 16-7 after one quarter.

Jamieson hit a three-pointer two minutes into the second quarter, making it a 16-10 game.

But then turnovers began to pile up, leading to numerous Hornet scores.

Ryan Brink opened the 15-0 run with five straight points, followed by six straight points from Carson Parker.

The run ended on a Jake Hannig basket, and a three-pointer by Adam Walton made it 33-15 Nashville at intermission.

Carlinville played an even third quarter with Nashville, making six of 12 shots in the quarter. Jamieson had six points, Walton added five more and Jarret Easterday made a three-pointer.

However, the deficit was too much to overcome, as a 49-29 lead for Nashville was end of the third quarter score.

The Hornets didn’t let up, making 10 of 14 shots from the field in the final eight minutes while padding its lead.

Walton scored five points for Carlinville, which also got hoops from Jamieson and Easterday, and a free throw from Finn Bowman for the final point of the season.

The Cavaliers were 16 of 41 from the field and three of eight at the foul line with 24 turnovers.

Walton had 14 and Jamieson 13 to lead the way in their final prep basketball game. Easterday finished with five points, while Konnor Emmons, Hannig, Josh Hinzman scored two points and Bowman had one point.

Besides Briles’ 16 points, Brink and Brogan Kemp added 12 points each for Nashville, which was 32 of 58 from the field and four of six at the foul line, with 11 turnovers.

Southwestern 49, Gillespie 33

Nick Price’s season-low for points in a game coming into Wednesday’s regional semifinal had been 11 points.

The Gillespie senior averaged over 27 points per game, but couldn’t get on track, held to a season-low four points by Southwestern as the Piasa Birds rolled in the second half to reach Friday’s regional final.

Gillespie, which finished 13-15, took the lead for most of the first half.

Tate Wargo hit five first-quarter points, countered by four points from Anthony Kravanya.

Collin Baumgartner’s six points and five from Justin Bailey kept the Piasa Birds close early, trailing 15-13 after one quarter.

In the second, the Miners were held to four points. Bailey made a three-pointer at the first-half horn to give the Birds a 25-19 halftime lead.

Wargo hit a pair of threes in the third quarter for Gillespie, but were again held down offensively. Caden Heyen had five points in the third for Southwestern as the Birds took a 38-27 lead to the fourth quarter.

Southwestern made 20 of 35 shots from the field and six of 13 free throws with 12 turnovers.

Baumgartner was eight of nine from the field for 17 points, along with 15 rebounds and two blocks.

Ben Lowis added 11 points and eight boards, and Bailey finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Heyen had four assists.

Wargo led the Miners with 15 points. They made seven of eight free throws in the contest.

Madison 64, Bunker Hill 51

At Mt. Olive, the Minutemen led heading to the fourth, but Madison rallied to end Bunker Hill’s season.

It was a good first half for Bunker Hill (15-13), which led 11-9 after a quarter and 30-24 at intermission.

BHHS still had a 40-39 lead entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored 25-11 by the Trojans over the final eight minutes.

Dane Sellars had 15 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Bunker Hill. Austin Yates added 14 points. The Minutemen made eight of 13 free throws in the contest.