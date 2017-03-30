Cavies roll to win over Staunton, 7-0

3 30 17

Carlinville’s girls soccer team continued an early season surge, defeating Staunton 7-0 on Thursday to move atop the South Central Conference standings.

The Cavies are 4-1, 2-0 in the SCC as they hit a bit of a break before returning to action at the Parkway Showcase this coming Saturday at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex, 2155 Creve Coeur Mill Road in St. Louis.

The Cavaliers had two goals in the first 40 minutes, then put the game on ice with five goals in the second half. Rory Drew had a hat trick for Carlinville with three goals.

Drew opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 5:18. Marissa Woolfolk made it 2-0 with a penalty kick at 23:31. That was the scoring for the half.

Carlinville opened the second half with a Hannah Lair goal at 50:00, unassisted.

Skylar Nickel added the first of two goals, assisted by Grace Zachary at 56:30.

Drew then scored two more goals two minutes apart, unassisted at 60:00 and assisted by Skylar Nickel at 62:00.

Nickel completed the scoring off a Lexi Egelhoff assist at 65:00.

The Cavaliers held a 27-0 edge in shots and won behind goalkeeper Sarah DeNeve.

The Cavies had 22 corner kicks and two fouls, compared to one corner and three fouls for Staunton.

Parkway Showcase

Saturday’s event is new for the Carlinville soccer team, as they are not in the Litchfield tournament which takes place this week.

The Cavies will play Hazelwood Central at 2:30 p.m. on Field 10, and then at 6 p.m. face off with Fox on Field 8.

The tournament features 90 high school teams and six college teams playing on 10 fields over the course of Friday and Saturday.