Cavies to play Tri City for girls regional title tonight

Cavies to play Tri City for girls regional

2 9 17

Carlinville defeated Gillespie 42-33 Wednesday night to move into tonight’s (Thursday’s) championship game of the Class 2A girls basketball regional. Carlinville plays top-seeded Buffalo Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at 7 p.m. The Country Financial 3-Point Showdown will start around 5:30 p.m. Details on the Cavies regional play will appear in next week’s edition of the Enquirer-Democrat.

Cavies finish regular season with senior night loss to Vandalia

Senior Night for the Carlinville girls basketball Thursday had a bit of everything, including some late drama.

Unfortunately, it was Vandalia freshman Megan Kern who silenced the crowd and ruined the spirits with a late turnaround jumper in the lane as the Vandals rallied for a 46-45 win over the Cavaliers.

It ends the regular season for Carlinville with a 17-11 mark, including a 5-4 mark in conference play, tying Gillespie for fourth place.

Vandalia is 10-16, 4-5 in the conference. They were headed to Teutopolis to begin regional play over there this week.

Carlinville hosts the regional, with the Cavies facing off with either Gillespie or Staunton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The regional final is Thursday at 7 p.m. in the CHS gymnasium.

The first quarter was a quick-paced affair with each team hitting multiple three-point shots.

Grace Zachary led off with four early points and a 6-2 lead, but Vandalia countered with Madison Klanke hitting back-to-back three-pointers to give the Vandals the lead.

The Cavies regained the lead on three pointers from Sydney Bates and Rachel Olroyd. Later, Olroyd would score five more unanswered, including another three-pointer, as the Cavies built a 17-12 lead.

Lanee McNary, who along with Kern start as freshmen for Vandalia, hit a game-tying three-pointer to make it 17-all after one quarter.

The second quarter was more of a struggle for the offenses. Carlinville made just two of 10 hosts. Fouls added up and Vandalia took a 25-24 lead to halftime.

In the third quarter, the Vandals took a 32-26 lead on a McNary three-point hit, answered moments later by Olroyd to keep the game close.

A steal and layup by Anna Miller at the end of the third sent the Vandals to the fourth quarter with a 37-31 lead.

Vandalia then went cold from the field at the outset of the fourth, missing the first eight shots they took.

Carlinville would ring the bell and grab the lead late. Bates opened the quarter with a three-point make, and Zachary scored eight straight Cavalier points, including a three-point play which regained the lead at 41-39.

McNary drained a three-pointer, the first field goal made in the quarter for Vandalia, to tie the game at 42-42 inside of two minutes left in the game.

After the Vandals missed a free throw, Carlinville came up with a basket from Hannah Lair with 50 seconds left and a 44-42 lead.

Quickly, Kern responded with a basket with 38 second left to retie the game.

A turnover and subsequent foul sent Lair to the foul line with 14.2 seconds left. Her first free throw was good, giving Carlinville a 45-44 lead.

After a timeout, the second free throw just did not go down, and the Vandals got the rebound. They moved the ball into the low post, where Kern caught the pass, turned and shot the ball into the hoop. With 2.1 seconds left, the Vandals had a 46-45 lead.

Carlinville tried a long baseball pass down court after a timeout, but went sailing out of bounds with no one touching the ball. Vandalia inbounded, and a foul was called with just three-tenths of a second left.

It was virtually an impossible scenario for the Cavies. A missed free throw sealed the game as time expired without any chance of a good look at a shot.

Carlinville made 16 of 46 shots from the field, seven of 14 at the foul line with 23 turnovers.

Zachary scored 18 points, 12 in the second half to lead Carlinville, while Olroyd added 16 points, including four three-pointers.

Bates finished with seven points, Lair had three and Emma Griffith one point. Zachary added six rebounds and Lair grabbed five boards. Lydia Albertine had three assists and three steals. Bates added four rebounds and three steals.

Vandalia was led by Miller, McNary and Klanke with nine points each. They made 16 of 38 from the field, including six three-pointers, and eight of 20 at the foul line with 24 turnovers.

It was senior night for four Carlinville seniors, including Albertine, the daughter of Lynn and Jill Albertine. She plans a career in nursing after high school. She is approaching 100 career assists at CHS, as well as 84 seals and nearly 140 points.

Lair, daughter of Emily Lambert, is planning to attend Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, hoping to get a degree in social and behavioral science. She has scored nearly 350 points and grabbed nearly 300 rebounds during her CHS career.

Olivia Olroyd, daughter of Jim and Tina Olroyd, is planning to attend Blackburn College, majoring in Communications and minoring in sports management. She will also be playing on the women’s basketball team. She has scored over 150 points in her career.

Zachary, daughter of Lori Zachary, is fourth in school history with over 665 rebounds, as well as scoring nearly 700 points. She will be attending Lewis and Clark Community College, playing volleyball.