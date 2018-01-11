Cavies open another tournament with win over Edinburg

MORRISONVILLE (Jan. 11, 2018) – The Carlinville Cavaliers opened their second straight tournament with a win Saturday night, this time in Morrisonville.

The Cavaliers outlasted Edinburg 50-39, getting to the foul line 32 times in the game.

It was a slow start for each team, as the Wildcats led 5-3 after a quarter behind baskets from Bryce Barton and Sean Blivens. Josh Hinzman had the lone Carlinville basket in quarter one.

However, the offense found its groove for the Cavaliers in the second quarter, outscoring Edinburg 23-7 to take a 26-12 halftime lead.

Joe Fraser had all six of his points in the second quarter. Jarret Easterday added five points and Collin Gibble had four points and two assists in the quarter. Logan Rosentreter made all four free throw attempts and had six points in the second quarter.

Dawson Williams helped close the gap a bit in the third quarter with three hoops for Edinburg, but the Cavies were able to push the lead back out to 39-23 entering the fourth quarter.

Carlinville made seven of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter while keeping the Wildcats at bay. Coady Richardson had all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, and led the Wildcats in scoring, though it wasn’t enough.

Carlinville, 16 of 32 from the line, was led by Rosentreter’s 15 points. Hinzman added eight, as did Easterday. Fraser had six; Will Walton had five; Gibbel and Finn Bowman four points each.

Edinburg made 13 of 20 free throws.

Carlinville vs. Vandalia

Monday’s tournament game featured two teams from the South Central Conference.

Vandalia raced out to an early lead and never looked back, taking a 59-34 decision.

Nathan Casey had eight first quarter points for the Vandals. Fraser hit a three-pointer for Carlinville and Walton had four points, but Vandalia built a 20-9 lead.

It became 30-18 at the half as the Cavaliers couldn’t quite cut into the deficit.

Vandalia opened a 41-28 lead after three quarters and then went on a big run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Carlinville (6-9) was led by Walton with 11 points. Easterday added nine points; Fraser had eight; and two each from Bowman, Hinzman and Briley Roper. The Cavies made just three of 10 free throws.

Vandalia’s balanced offense was led by Casey with 15 points. Blake Morrison added 14 and Garrett McNary 13 points. The Vandals (10-8) made eight of 10 free throws.

The Cavies continue tournament play hosting Lincolnwood Tuesday (see enquirerdemocrat.com for updates), vs. Mulberry Grove Thursday and vs. Nokomis Friday.

The Macoupin County’s 100th annual tournament starts Saturday. Carlinville will not play until Monday at 5 p.m. against the Mt. Olive Wildcats in Girard.

Carlinville’s Logan Rosentreter had a team-high 15 points Saturday against Edinburg. He’s defended by a Litchfield opponent at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.