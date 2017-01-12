Cavies host triangular, fourth at Mt. Olive tourney

The Carlinville wrestling team returned home for the first time in the new year Thursday, hosting a triangular meet with Quincy Notre Dame and Riverton.

First up was a match with Quincy Notre Dame for the Cavaliers. Of the 14 matches that could have been contested, only five were contested. Four of those ended in pins and only one went the full three rounds.

Carlinville got forfeit wins from Kenneth Alepra (113 pounds); Demitry Lewis (120); Isaac Daugherty (126) and Nate Burns (132 pounds) in taking a 24-0 team lead.

The first contested match at 138 pounds had Zach Haley of Quincy Notre Dame jumping out to an 11-3 lead on Carlinville’s Keagan Broaddus after one period, before getting the pin at the 2:29 mark of period two.

At 145, the most intriguing bout of the match between Rylan Frankford of Carlinville and Kyle Sparrow of Notre Dame. Frankford set the tone early with a 5-0 lead after one period. Sparrow came back and cut the deficit to 5-3 heading to the third period. In the third, Frankford picked up a pair of reversals and held off Sparrow by a 9-5 score.

At 152, Kyle Dixon needed very little time to pin his opponent, Aaron Gabe Horak in 46 seconds.

The next match at 160 pounds had Tristen Burns pinning Sam Schlegel of Notre Dame in just 45 seconds.

After a double forfeit at 170, Brandon Miller of Carlinville battled Aaron Hea of Notre Dame, losing by pin at 1:30 in the first period.

Daniel Card (285) earned a forfeit win to end the first match of the evening.

For the second time in three days, the Cavies and Riverton Hawks met up in a dual match. Riverton won a dual with the Cavaliers two days earlier at Sacred-Heart Griffin. This time around, the Hawks came away with a 55-18 win over the Cavaliers.

Dayton Whitehurst pinned Lewis of Carlinville in just 13 seconds to start the match at 120 pounds.

Daugherty came back for CHS at 126 pounds with a pin at 3:55 against Bill Spaniol.

At 132, N.Burns dropped a tough 14-10 decision to Micah Weiss, while Chris Whaley of Riverton (138) pinned Broaddus in 3:02.

Frankford picked up his second win of the night at 145 pounds, by pin at 0:59 against Ian Hofferkamp of Riverton.

Noah Foreman of Riverton decisioned K.Dixon at 152 pounds in a hard-fought 5-3 decision.

At 160, Grant Ripperda of Riverton major decisioned T.Burns 9-0. Jacob Dixon at 170 pounds won by forfeit.

In a 182-pound bout, Hunter Ritter of Riverton pinned Miller at the 1:07 mark, while Michael Miller of Riverton earned a forfeit win at 195.

Cyler McClain of Carlinville, at 220, lost in injury time to CJ Courtwright, while at 285 pounds, Card came up a tad short in a 7-5 loss to Seth McAlexander.

Owen Willis of Riverton pinned Alepra at 3:44 during the 113-pound bout which was the final one of the night.

Carlinville is 10-9 in duals wrestled this season. The next home meet is Jan. 17 at the middle school against Jersey, Beardstown and New Berlin.

Mt. Olive Tournament

The Cavaliers competed at the Mt. Olive Invitational on Saturday. Carlinville as a team finished with 128.5 points, fourth in the tournament. Whitfield, Mo. had 215 points to win the team title, followed by Edwardsville JV at 188.5 and Rochester 187.5.

Individually, J. Dixon was the Cavies lone champion, going 3-0 at 170 pounds by defeating Black Moss of Edwardsville JV by pin at 1:35, then defeating Nick Damarin of Rochester by an 18-2 tech fall at 4:49 to reach the championship.

A pin in 31 seconds against Pinckneyville’s Grant Murphy gave J. Dixon the Mt. Olive tournament individual title.

Carlinville also had a pair of runner-ups, including Card at 285 pounds.

Card defeated Rochester’s Camden Ramsey in a pin at 1:21, and won a major decision 15-2 against Nick Cannon of Pinckneyville.

In the championship, Card was defeated by pin at 1:08 by Whitfield, Mo.’s Max Darrah.

N. Burns at 132 pounds took second place as well. He defeated Ben Lindsey of Mt. Zion by pin at 1:14 and pinned Brandan Anderson of Carlyle at 3:52. In the championship match, N.Burns lost by tech fall, 18-3 at 4:23 to Zac Blasioli of East Alton-Wood River.

Several Cavies finished fourth in the tournament, including Daugherty at 126 points. He opened the tournament by winning by pin at 2:28 against Jaykin Foster of Hillsboro. Then, Daugherty lost by pin at 1:28 to Gage Brust of Rochester, and lost by pin to Jack Evans of Edwardsville in the third place match, at 0:35.

Frankford, wrestling at 145, placed fourth, after opening with pin at 1:54 against Callahan Leibach of St. Thomas Moore. In the semis, Jordan Koester of Pinckneyville earned the pin at 1:03, while in the third place match, Whitfield’s Ethan Hovis defeated Frankford in an 11-1 major decision.

T.Burns, wrestling at 152, took fourth, defeating Luke Zelasko of PInckneyville by pin at 1:10. Maxx Fritz of Mt. Olive then got an 18-10 major decision win over T.Burns in the semifinals. The third place match was a hard-fought affair, won by J.D. Sexton of St. Thomas More in a 6-5 decision.

At 160, K.Dixon took fourth. He opened by defeating James Lamke of Pinckneyville 14-1, but then lost to Jonny Darrah of Mt. Olive in the semifinals in a 10-1 major decision. In the third place match, K.Dixon lost a 12-9 decision to Andrew Mammen of St. Thomas More.

Tyler Martin (145 pounds) went 3-2 on the day to finish fifth. He pinned Hillsboro’s Chris Furlow at 5:34, then lost to Koester by pin at 0:57.

Martin then defeated Jacob Bailey of Mt. Olive by pin at 1:24, then lost by pin at 3:00 to Caleb Harold of Edwardsville.

In the fifth place match, Martin defeated Leibach by pin at 3:25 to finish fifth.

Broaddus finished sixth at 138 pounds, losing 17-2 to Will Zupanci of Edwardsville , then defeating Robbie Darr of St. Thomas More by pin at 0:59.

Broadus lost by pin at 5:16 to Shane Loos of Pinckneyville in the fifth place match.

Alepra, 113 pounds, lost a pair to finish sixth in the tournament.

Mikayla Fritz of Mt. Olive earned a 5-2 decision, then Gabe Eitzmann of Edwardsville pinned Alepra at the 1:37 mark.

Lewis, at 120, lost a pair of matches, to Ryan Reid of Mt. Olive by pin at 1:25 and by pin to Legend Alicea of Whitfield at 0:11.

Miller competed at 182 pounds, losing by pin to Zack Gleeson of

Rochester at 0:59 and losing by pin at 1:33 to Sam Martin of Edwardsville.