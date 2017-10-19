Cavies hold Staunton to under 60 total yards
By Eric Becker
CARLINVILLE (Oct. 19, 2017) – Holding an opponent under 20 yards rushing for a second straight game, the Carlinville defense perhaps hasn’t had as much fanfare as other parts of the team this season.
But the Cavaliers held Staunton to just 55 total yards from scrimmage Friday night, in a 48-0 thrashing to improve to 8-0 on the season.
“When the offense became this multi-dimensional thing that seemed to draw a lot of attention to itself, I felt all season long that our defense has been pretty solid and tonight it was very solid up front,” said Carlinville coach Chad Easterday. “I thought coach Steiner did a great job of calling the game and getting us in the right fronts at the right times. Obviously, the kids make plays and they did that tonight.”
The win clinches at least a share of the South Central Conference title, one they can win outright Friday night with a win at Greenville. Staunton falls to 3-5 on the season.
Staunton had just 16 total yards in the first half, while the Cavies used a pair of 50-yard touchdown drives to stake early control in this one.
Carlinville took a 6-0 lead at 7:08 on a six-yard run by Garrett Campbell, capping a 50-yard drive.
A couple of small mistakes hounded Staunton as the Cavaliers took command of the game.
On Carlinville’s second possession, the Cavies faced a fourth down and five at the Staunton 34-yard line.
An offsides penalty, just one of two flags for Staunton in the game, gave Carlinville a first down and led to a Jarret Easterday six-yard touchdown to make it 13-0.
Staunton was forced to punt on the first play of the second quarter, but a botched snap led to a loss of 16 yards and Carlinville taking over at the Staunton 25-yard line.
Colton DeLong scored on the first play, making it a 19-0 game.
The Cavaliers went on a 60-yard drive after stopping Staunton on fourth down. Easterday completed four of five passes for 30 yards on the drive, and Campbell’s eight yard touchdown run made it 27-0 after Ethan Wallace caught a two-point conversion.
Then, there was Kyle Dixon. His 24-yard touchdown catch and run along the sideline, dodging defenders, gave the Cavaliers a 34-0 halftime lead.
“Every team so far has had something unique about their defense,” said Easterday. “They were not allow us to throw our normal screens and vertical stuff down the field, and once again our running back crusade – trio – they all have their purpose and they have all bought into this. It’s been unique to develop and all three shined tonight.”
Donovan King opened the second half with a 78-yard kickoff return, setting up Campbell’s third touchdown of the night from a yard out. It was 41-0 with 10:45 left in the third quarter.
Carlinville’s second unit went on an 80-yard drive to start the fourth quarter, taking nearly 10 minutes off the clock. Jahraven Johnson rushed for 73 yards on the drive, scoring from 10 yards out to make it 48-0.
Carlinville outgained Staunton 307-55, with Johnson’s 73 fourth-quarter ground yards the highest for the team in the game. Campbell finished with 56 yards on 10 carries.
J.Easterday was quite efficient once again, as he completed 13 of 16 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Staunton was led by Ryan Best with 22 yards rushing on eight carries.
Griffin Bianco completed seven of 14 passes for 43 yards. Cody Castaldi had three catches for 25 yards.
The Cavaliers had a 22-4 edge in first downs and made five of nine third down conversions. Carlinville had 45 yards on seven penalties; Staunton had 10 yards on two penalties. It was a turnover-free game on both sides.
Defensively, Max Rogers had six tackles, while Wallace, Campbell and Bryan Golbricht each had five tackles for Carlinville.
Now the 6-2 Comets stand in the way of an unbeaten regular season. Carlinville last went 9-0 in 2001, finishing 11-1 overall that season.
“It’s always on the goals,” C.Easterday said. “When you finish where you did last year, the goals are pretty lofty. This team has stepped up every time we’ve asked them to, and hope they’ll continue to do that next week.”
C.Easterday also acknowledged the 12 senior players that have managed an unbeaten season through eight weeks, after making it to the state title game as juniors.
“Every year I challenge every group the same,” C.Easterday said. “What stamp do you want to leave on Carlinville football? This group wanted to repeat. That’s a very lofty goal and I was very proud of them that would be their aspiration is to do those types of things. Especially, doing what was done in the past. They could have taken the high road and said ‘we want to get in the playoffs’ and that’s not been their goal. It’s shown on the field.”