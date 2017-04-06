Cavies head to Show Me State for Showcase

It may have been April Fools Day, but for Carlinville senior Hannah Lair, it was business as usual.

Lair’s hat trick electrified the Carlinville girls soccer team Saturday afternoon, as the rare glimpse of the sun led to a 4-0 win over Hazelwood Central.

It was part of the Parkway Showcase at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. The tournament featured some 96 schools (six colleges) playing over a two-day tourney on eight fields.

The Cavaliers later that day lost 3-0 to the Fox Warriors, out of Arnold, Mo.

“The showcase was a great experience for our team,” said Carlinville coach Ashley Hayes. “We were able to see teams that we don’t typically play. We got to play at a great facility and had good weather, a perfect day for soccer.”

In the opener, it took a while, but the persistence of Carlinville’s offense finally broke through late in the first half against Hazelwood Central’s Hawks.

Lair, off an assist from Rory Drew, pushed the ball past the Hazelwood Central goalie for a 1-0 lead at 34:27.

Just over two minutes later, Lair scored from way out top, finding the top part of the net to make it 2-0 at 36:31.

It stayed 2-0 into the half and the Cavaliers were able to maintain control of the game. While Hazelwood Central got more time in their offensive zone, the Cavaliers were able to defensively make the plays to turn the tide back to their side of the field.

Lair recorded the hat trick, earning player of the game honors, with her third goal. She scored off a rebound off the goaltender, and the unassisted goal at 52:00 made it 3-0.

Carlinville closed the scoring on a goal from Rory Drew, assisted by Lydia Albertine, at 77:00.

Carlinville held a 16-1 edge in shots on goal, with Sarah DeNeve in goal for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville had nine corner kicks to none for the Hawks. Both teams had two fouls.

Fox 3, Carlinville 0

The Cavaliers had one game of rest before the next contest early Saturday evening against the Fox Warriors, out of Arnold, Mo.

Fox got its first goal from Esther Robinson at 8:37, and it stayed 1-0 through the remainder of the first half.

In the second, Abby Street and Sydney Adamec scored goals for the Warriors as they were able to gain the win by a 3-0 score.

The Cavies were outshot 11-4, with DeNeve making eight saves in goal.

Fox held a 4-0 edge in corner kicks and had three fouls to one for the Cavies.

Carlinville hosts Greenville on Tuesday night.

“I was quite proud of the girls for playing so well and facing tough competition,” Hayes said. “These games give us some things to work on and improve upon for the rest of the season.”