Cavies hang tough with Hillsboro, Auburn; throttle North Mac

Cavies hang tough with Hillsboro, Auburn; throttle North

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 7, 2017) – Hillsboro used a 10-0 run to start the game and a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to offset a rough middle part of the game, as the Hiltoppers defeated Carlinville 43-36 Thursday in the Cavies home opener.

Carlinville outplayed Hillsboro for the better part of two quarters, but the Toppers had enough surges to take the win.

The Cavies fell to 3-4, 0-2 in the South Central, while Hillsboro improved to 4-3, 2-0.

It appeared a blowout might be coming early, as the Toppers hit three long-range triples, two by junior Samantha Matoush, who had a game-high 23 points.

It was 10-0 midway through the first quarter. But the Toppers went cold from the field, missing their final six shots of the quarter.

Carlinville countered with baskets from Emma Griffith, Kayla Seal and Jordyn Houseman, getting within 10-6 after one quarter.

The Cavies made it 10-8 on a Paityn Tieman stickback, but then Matoush kept the Toppers afloat. She scored the only points of the quarter for Hillsboro on a pair of three-point field goals.

Trailing 16-11, the Cavies got within 16-15 by halftime after a Tieman hoop and a steal and layup from Seal.

Carlinville took its first lead at 17-16 early in the third quarter on a hoop from Corin Stewart. The game was tied 18-18 when Stewart hit a free throw and Sydney Bates threw in a shot from the lane on a drive. It was 21-18 Cavaliers.

Carlinville’s last lead came at 23-22 on a rebound basket by Griffith. Aubry Rupert countered with a pair of baskets, and Matoush free throws gave Hillsboro a 28-23 lead.

A drive to the hoop for two by Rachel Olroyd cut the deficit to 28-25 entering the fourth quarter.

The Cavies tied the game at 28 on a three-point play from Natalie Kaganich to open the fourth quarter scoring.

But Hillsboro kept Carlinville off the scoreboard for over five and a half minutes while scoring 10 unanswered points.

It was Rupert hitting a three-pointer and a hoop; and a Matoush friendly bounce off a three-point shot. The scoring run ended on a hoop from Kylie Meier and the lead was 38-28.

Olroyd ended the drought with a hoop with 1:35 left to make it a 38-30 game.

Hillsboro tried to let Carlinville back in the game, missing four straight free throws at one stretch.

Stewart free throws and a Tieman stickback got the Cavies within 38-34 with 40 seconds left. Matoush hit four free throws in the final 18.9 seconds to seal the win for the Hiltoppers.

For the Cavaliers, Tieman led the way with eight points; Seal had six points; Stewart and Olroyd had five points each; Griffith had four points; Kaganich three points; Bates two points; Houseman two points and Sydney Cania one point. Carlinville was 15 of 45 from the field and six of 10 at the foul line, with 18 turnovers.

Bates added five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Olroyd had three steals. Griffith added five rebounds.

Hillsboro got 12 points from Rupert in conjunction with Matoush’s 23 points. Hillsboro made 14 of 36 from the field and eight of 13 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Carlinville won the junior varsity game 58-32.

Auburn 39, Carlinville 36

The Cavies hung around with another strong team as unbeaten Auburn visited the Big House Saturday.

Auburn survived a 39-36 decision after a strong first quarter.

Hannah Smith led the Trojans early with 12 of her 18 points in the first quarter, as Auburn (8-0) led 19-7 after one quarter.

The Cavies got a pair of second quarter three-point hits from Olroyd and got within 23-20 at intermission.

Carlinville surged into a 30-30 tie by the end of the third quarter, as the Cavie defense held Auburn to just 11 points combined in the middle two quarters.

Auburn had just enough in the tank to eke out the three-point win over Carlinville, which falls to 3-5 on the season.

Olroyd had 15 points, with Houseman and Kaganich adding five points each. Stewart, Tieman and Griffith had three points each and Lexi Egelhoff had two points.

Carlinville, which outrebounded Auburn 35-21, was 14-52 from the field and five of 12 at the foul line with 18 turnovers.

Tieman had nine rebounds and Bates added eight boards. Olroyd had six rebounds, two assists and five steals, while Houseman had three assists.

Smith had 18 points for Auburn and Katryel Clark added 15.

Carlinville 63, North Mac 41

At Virden, the Cavies got 21 points from Olroyd in rolling to a win over county rival North Mac Monday night.

Carlinville (4-5) held a slight 14-12 edge after a quarter, and used a strong second quarter to lead 34-21 at halftime.

The Cavies pulled away in the second half with a 13-9 run in the third quarter and 16-11 in the fourth quarter.

Olroyd had at least four points in each quarter, making nine hoops in the game. Cania finished with nine points on three long-range shots. Kaganich and Griffith each had seven points; Tieman had six points; Egelhoff four points; Houseman three points; Stewart, Seal and Bates had two points each.

Carlinville made 10 of 14 free throws.

Carlyn Martin had 14 points and Sophie Starks 12 for the Panthers, who were seven of 14 at the foul line. North Mac is 1-7 on the season.

Jordyn Houseman of Carlinville battles Hillsboro’s Emily Reynolds for a rebound in the first half Thursday. Hillsboro won the game 43-37. Photo/Eric Becker

Rachel Olroyd of Carlinville tracks down a loose ball in the second half against Hillsboro.