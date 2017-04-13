Cavies get pair of home games in past week

Cavies get pair of home games in past

4 13 17

At long last, the home opener had arrived for the Carlinville baseball team on Friday afternoon against Greenville.

Having been postponed in seven of eight tries over the previous two weeks, any kind of game action was welcome.

But a tough first inning proved to be the downfall as Greenville took advantage of Carlinville wildness in the first inning and recorded a 14-9 win over the Cavies.

Jake Hannig started for Carlinville, striking out the first batter before issuing walks to Blake Doll and Ryan Hutchinson.

An infield hit loaded the bases and Christian Moss then drove in a run with a fielder’s choice force out at third base.

A walk to Noah Cruthis then reloaded the bases. It would be the first of five straight walks, forcing in four runs and making it 5-0.

Hannig was relieved by Josh Hinzman, later relieved by Tucker Hughes in the opening inning.

Carlinville got two of the runs back in the first inning. Tucker Hughes opened with an infield single and went to second on a wild pitch.

Hannig singled in a run to make it 5-1. He came around to score and make it 5-2.

Hannig returned to the bump in the second and quickly struck out the side. The Cavies made it a 5-3 game on an RBI fielder-choice by Donovan King, scoring Konnor Emmons.

However, the Comets erupted for six more runs in the top of the third inning, batting around for the second time in the game.

B.Doll’s two-run single was a key hit in the inning as the Comets made it 11-3.

The Cavies would not quit, however, scoring five in the bottom of the fourth to pull within 11-8.

Colton DeLong walked and Joe Fraser singled.

Hughes drove in a run with a single and Hannig later cleared the bases with a three-run double. DeLong added an RBI-single to cap the five-run uprising.

Greenville got two back in the top of the fifth to make it 13-8. Carlinville closed within 13-9 as Hughes walked and scored on a wild pitch.

Greenville added a run in the seventh on a two-out error.

Hughes finished with two hits, three runs and an RBI; Kyle Dixon scored a run; Hannig single, double, two runs, four RBIs; Jake Ambuel single; Nick Havlin single; DeLong two hits, run, RBI; Emmons single, run; Fraser single, run and King had an RBI.

Pitching-wise, Hannig pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and seven earned runs of 11 allowed, with eight walks and four strikeouts.

Hughes pitched two innings, allowing two runs, one earned on one hit, three walks and three strikeouts.

Emmons finished up, pitching 2 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit with one strikeout and two walks.

Carlinville 5, Hillsboro 4

Monday afternoon, Hillsboro came a’calling for another conference clash at the Carlinville baseball field.

Ambuel walked off the Hiltoppers with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the seventh as Carlinville rallied for a 5-4 win.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Hillsboro got a sac fly RBI from Alex Schreiber. Ambuel drove home the tying run with a single in the bottom half.

Hillsboro took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Schrieber drove in another run and Christian Hernandez drove in a pair for Hillsboro.

Carlinville would not be denied, getting a run closer in the sixth inning. Ambuel singled and scored on a DeLong single.

In the seventh, Carlinville charged back to win it.

Garrett Campbell had a one-out single to start the rally, and Hughes walked. Both advanced on a pass ball. Dixon was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

A flyball out produced the second out, bringing up Ambuel.

He hit a 2-2 pitch into the left-center field alleyway, producing three runs and the game-winner for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville is now 2-5, 1-2 in the South Central Conference.

Hughes picked up the win, striking out one in two innings of relief.

Hinzman pitched the first five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Ambuel finished three for four with a double and four RBIs. Dixon went one for two with two runs and Hannig was one for three. DeLong went one for two with an RBI and Campbell was one for three with a run scored.