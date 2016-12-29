Cavies gain first win against Oilers, 80-68

Tis the season for holiday basketball, and the Carlinville Cavaliers boys team stood up to the challenge Monday night.

In the opening game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, the Cavies picked up their first win of the year by a 80-68 count over East Alton-Wood River, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Konnor Emmons scored five early points, including a three-pointer, en route to a 27-point game.

Adam Walton finished with 24 points, including an early basket for a 7-1 lead.

But the Oilers struck back quickly behind the three-point ball, tying the game as Jake Roustio and Jamie Roustio both connected from long range.

“We won the rebounding war – we lost by three to Pawnee last week – and didn’t shoot enough free throws,” Carlinville coach Alan Cooper. “That’s the other stat I told them we had to win and we made more than they shot, so we won that battle as well.”

Carlinville then scored six unanswered points and took a 13-9 lead to the second quarter.

Garrett Campbell and Walton both drained three pointers early in the second to extend to a 22-12 lead.

Walton added two more baskets, and a hoop from Josh Hinzman made it a 30-22 game late in the half.

But the Oilers got back in the game with six unanswered points, only to be countered by an Emmons hoop and Hinzman free throws, which gave CHS a 34-28 halftime lead.

Carlinville had a spirited third quarter with 22 points, making eight field goals.

After the Oilers closed within 41-38, a stickback by Hinzman ignited a 13-0 Cavalier spurt.

Walton and Brady Jamieson both drilled three pointers during the spurt, which ended on a Hinzman three-point play. Carlinville took a 56-42 lead to the fourth quarter.

It would be a wild fourth quarter as the two teams combined for 50 points.

Leading 58-46, Emmons was intentionally fouled making a layup which ignited a 7-0 run.

Walton made another three-pointer and Joe Fraser’s hoop made it 67-48 about halfway through the fourth quarter.

Emmons scored on back-to-back shots to make it 72-53 before some turnovers got the Oilers back in the game.

A 9-0 run by EAWR ended on a Jake Roustio three-point play with 2:05 left. The lead was down to 72-62.

The Cavaliers did a good job of hitting their free throws down the stretch, and Jamieson got Carlinville to the 80-point mark with a layup in the waining seconds.

“We didn’t play well down the stretch,” Cooper said. “We kind of panicked and threw the ball away. We weren’t use to playing with the lead. It’s a learning process for us.”

With Emmons scoring 27 and Walton 24, Hinzman added 10 points; Fraser had nine, all in the second half; Jamieson added seven and Campbell also had three points.

“Konnor has been shooting the ball a lot better as of late,” Cooper said. “One thing I challenged them to do was not to settle for the OK shots. Find the good shot. Just because you’re open doesn’t mean it’s a good shot. We did a better job of that.”

Carlinville was 28 of 63 from the field and 18 of 25 at the foul line with 20 turnovers, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

The Oilers got 22 points from Jake Roustio and 17 from Jamie Roustio. Zaide Wilson hit three long-range shots for 11 points. The Oilers were 25 of 55 from the field and 10 of 13 at the foul line with 18 turnovers.