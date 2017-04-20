Cavies fall in sudden death, but topple Purple Panthers

Cavies fall in sudden death, but topple Purple

It wasn’t just penalty kicks. It was sudden death penalty kicks.

Carlinville and Roxana played a doozy of a girls soccer game during a rare Thursday afternoon matinée at the Wood River Soccer and Skate Park.

Carlinville took a second half lead but couldn’t hold on as the Cavies suffered its first conference loss of the season in what will go down as a 3-2 defeat in PKs.

Roxana jumped out in front at the 7:04 mark when Emma Lucas broke free from the Cavie defense and shot it into the net.

While Carlinville controlled the ball on the Roxana side of the field for a good chunk of the first half, they couldn’t get on the board until around two-thirds of the half gone by.

Gabrielle Marchiori corralled a loose ball on the defensive side of the field and passed the ball to Rory Drew at midfield.

That opened a drive down field, with Drew getting the goalie out of position, finding Adriann Welte for the game-tying goal at 26:30.

The competitive game stayed tied through the remainder of the first half.

Carlinville (10-3-1) opened the second half getting a goal from Sydney Bowman, unassisted at 44:25 to grab the lead for the first time at 2-1.

Roxana tied it on a penalty kick goal by Mackinley Arnett. The game remained tied throughout the rest of the second half and through two overtime periods.

It set up the exciting world of penalty kicks, where each team made four of five in the first round.

Carlinville got penalty kick makes from Grace Hulin, Marissa Woolfolk, Skylar Nickel and Karley Elliott, while Makalya Proctor missed her attempt.

Roxana got penalty kick goals from Braeden Lackey, Lucas, Alyssa Mendoza and Bryan Huddleston, while Chloe Copeland missed her attempt.

In the extra sudden death penalty round, Alyssa Artery made her attempt, while Karley Dixon missed off the post, ending the match.

The Cavies are now 3-1 in conference play. Roxana has won six straight after a season-opening loss. The Shells are 4-1 in conference play.

Carlinville held an 18-7 advantage in shots on goal, and had 11 corners to two for Roxana. The Cavies had eight fouls to four for Roxana.

Sarah DeNeve made six saves in goal for Carlinville, while Roxana had 12 saves.

Carlinville 3, Litchfield 0

Another tough conference foe, Litchfield, hosted the Cavies on Monday afternoon.

Carlinville scored early and shutout the Purple Panthers in a 3-0 decision.

Nickel got the Cavies on the board at 1:46, assisted by Drew.

It stayed 1-0 until the 56th minute when Lydia Albertine scored unassisted to make it 2-0 at 55:35.

At 62:28, Lexi Egelhoff got an unassisted goal to make the final of 3-0.

Carlinville held a 17-4 edge in shots and DeNeve made four saves in goal.

Carlinville held a 5-0 edge in corners and had two fouls to one for Litchfield.

Carlinville (10-3-1, 4-1 South Central Conference) will host Hillsboro (4-0 conference) on Thursday while Pana comes to town on Saturday.