Cavies drop pair on road

PIASA (Dec. 14, 2017) – Keeping up with Piasa Southwestern in a three-point contest is never an easy chore.

Carlinville gave it a good shot Friday night at Southwestern, but the Birds made eight triples in a 57-38 victory.

The Birds are 5-1 on the season, winning their conference opener. Carlinville slipped to 2-2, 1-1 in conference play.

Early on, Carlinville came out strong, hitting six of their first seven shots from the field, taking leads of 2-0, 4-2 and 6-5 following baskets by Jarret Easterday, Finn Bowman and Josh Hinzman.

Southwestern countered with six early points from Caden Heyen, then Justin Bailey, who had missed his first two from three-point range, connected on three long-range shots in a row.

Carlinville had six turnovers in the first which hurt their chances for early momentum, while the Piasa Birds committed just one turnover in the opening quarter.

Easterday added a three-point make of his own, but the Cavies trailed 17-13 after a quarter.

Bailey opened the second quarter with another triple. The Cavaliers cut the deficit down to 20-16, but a stickback by Carter Moore and two more Heyen hoops pushed the Birds lead to 26-16.

Joe Fraser hit a three-pointer to make it a 26-19 lead, but was countered by a Caleb Robinson three-point make.

Carlinville responded with two free throws from Logan Rosentreter, a three-point hit by Fraser and a long two-point basket by Easterday to get within 29-26. Southwestern took a 31-26 halftime lead.

The Cavies offense couldn’t keep up in the second half, held to just 12 points after the break.

Southwestern opened the second half on a 13-4 run, taking a 44-30 lead on Bailey’s fifth three-point make of the game.

Fraser hit a third long-range shot moments later, but 44-33 is as close as Carlinville would get. It was 49-33 through three quarters.

Neither team could muster much offense in the final quarter, with eight points scored for Southwestern. Carlinville had just five, on an Easterday hoop and a three-pointer from Will Walton.

Carlinville made 14 of 35 from the field and five of eight at the foul line with 12 turnovers.

Fraser had 11 points to lead the Cavies; Easterday added nine; Walton seven; Bowman five; Hinzman four and Rosentreter two.

Southwestern got 19 points each from Heyen and Bailey, while Lowis had nine points and 13 rebounds. E.J. Kahl had five assists. Bailey and Robinson had three steals each for the Piasa Birds.

They were 21 of 52 from the field and seven of nine at the foul line, with six turnovers.

Auburn 69, Carlinville 21

At Auburn, the Trojans evened its record at 2-2 by trouncing the Cavaliers in a Saturday matinée.

Auburn raced out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter as the Cavies could only muster a Hinzman basket.

Bowman hit free throws in the second for the Cavies only points of that period. While Auburn built its halftime lead to 32-4.

Carlinville (2-3) got their offense on track for a bit in the third quarter, scoring 13 points, but allowing the Trojans to score 27. Auburn led 59-17 through three quarters.

Easterday had five points; Rosentreter had four points; Bowman four points; Michael Byots hit a three-pointer for three points; Briley Roper and Hinzman each had two points and Colin Gibbel had one point. They were five of nine at the foul line.

Auburn got 20 points from Justin Tanner, 14 of which came in the second half. Colby Bossmann had 12; Benji Eaker 11 and Payton Krager 10 for the Trojans, eight of 13 at the foul line.

Carlinville JV lost to Southwestern 35-29 and also lost to Auburn.

Rosentreter had 10 points in the JV Southwestern game.

Carlinville was at Jersey on Tuesday and hosts Pana on Saturday.

Carlinville’s Finn Bowman blocks a shot that Southwestern’s Carter Moore takes in the first half Friday night in Piasa. Photo/Eric Bec ker