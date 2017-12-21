Cavies drop pair of conference contests; beat Bunker Hill

Cavies drop pair of conference contests; beat Bunker

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 21, 2017) – Carlinville girls’ basketball team could not sustain any momentum this past week in losing a pair of conference contests.

Thursday, Greenville took command early and beat the Cavaliers 57-25.

Greenville made three long-range shots in the first quarter – two by Madison Gerdes, while Carlinville’s lone points came from Sydney Cania’s three pointer. The Comets led 9-3 after a quarter.

Nancy Fritzche and Megan Hallemann teamed for 12 second quarter points as the lead grew to 25-11 at halftime.

Carlinville got third quarter hoops from Corin Stewart, Cania and Paityn Tieman but trailed 44-17 through three quarters of play.

Carlinville made four of five free throws in the fourth quarter.

Cania paced Carlinville with eight points, while Rachel Olroyd had five points; Natalie Kaganich and Emma Griffith had four points each, and Stewart and Tieman had two points each.

The Cavies had 27 turnovers and made just nine of 38 field goals, and six of eight free throws in the game.

Olroyd had six rebounds and Tieman added four boards. Sydney Bates had three steals.

Staunton 54, Carlinville 39

At Staunton, it was a struggle for the Cavaliers to get back into the game Saturday afternoon.

Once the Bulldogs hit the reset button, they cruised to a 54-39 victory over the Cavaliers.

Savannah Bruhn powered the Bulldogs to an early 14-6 lead with 10 first quarter points, including a late three-point basket.

Carlinville, which never led, got within 16-12 and 18-15 on a Olroyd three-point make.

A steal and layup by Hollie Bekeske gave Staunton a 25-17 lead late in the half. But a Bates free throw and a hoop from Lexi Egelhoff made it a 25-20 Staunton lead at halftime.

Carlinville tied the game 25-25 early in the third quarter, on a Jordyn Houseman layup off a pass from Cania, and then Cania drained a three-pointer.

But then Ashleigh Painter asserted herself, scoring the next six points, including making all three free throws after a foul, and a three-point basket.

Griffith’s basket made it 31-27 but that would be as close as the Cavies would get. Staunton closed the third quarter on an 11-2 run and took a 42-29 lead to the fourth quarter.

Carlinville got only as close as 50-39 with just under two minutes to play as Staunton improved to 6-2, 3-1 in the conference. Carlinville is 6-7, 2-4.

Olroyd made three long-range shots and finished with a team-high 19 points for the Cavies, which also got eight points from Cania. Egelhoff scored five points; Griffith four; Houseman two and Bates one point.

The Cavaliers were 14 of 53 from the field and six of 13 at the foul line with 21 turnovers.

Bruhn had a game-high 21 points, making 12 of 15 free throws, to lead the Bulldogs. Abby Scanzoni added 11 and Painter had 10 for Staunton, which was 16 of 46 from the field, 19 of 26 at the foul line with 20 turnovers.

Carlinville JV beat Staunton 61-32.

Carlinville 60, Bunker Hill 33

At Carlinville, Bunker Hill senior Mallory Schwegel reached the 1,000 point plateau in the second quarter, but it was the only highlight in a loss to the Cavaliers.

Schwegel needed nine points to reach 1000 and got it with a pair of free throws in the second quarter. She was recognized by the crowd.

The Minutemaids had drawn within 27-24 at the half, but the Cavalier defense stymied Bunker Hill in the second half.

A 15-0 run to start the third quarter put the game away, as Carlinville took a 43-26 lead to the fourth quarter.

Olroyd scored 21 points for Carlinville. Griffith added a season-high 15 points and Cania had 10 points. Tieman had five points; Kaganich had three points; Bates and Houseman two each and Taylor Wills had a point.

Tieman and Olroyd each had 10 rebounds for Carlinville, and Griffith grabbed eight boards. Bates had three assists and three steals.

Carlinville was 20 of 67 from the field and 1 of 22 from the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Schwegel had 11 points and Ashley Dey finished with just five points. Each came in averaging well over 10 points per game. Briley Chrismann had eight points for Bunker Hill, which is 5-5 on the season.

Carlinville (7-7) now will head to its own tournament against East Alton-Wood River on Dec. 26.