Cavies drop Friday night special at Hillsboro

A strong start for the Carlinville boys basketball team Friday night was followed by an even stronger second half by Hillsboro, and the Hiltoppers escaped with a hard-earned 59-44 victory Friday night.

The final score was not as indicative as how the game played out. Carlinville scored the game’s first seven points and trailed by two at halftime before Hillsboro’s strong second half.

The Cavies (4-21, 0-5 SCC) hit three of their first five shots from the field – jumpers by Adam Walton and Jake Hannig, sandwiched around a Brady Jamieson three-point make, which made it 7-0 three minutes into the game.

Hillsboro missed its first five shots before making six of its final eight shots of the first quarter.

Carlinville led 11-4 after a hoop from Konnor Emmons and 14-8 after a three-pointer by Walton.

The Toppers got hoops from John Jolliff and Steven Fenske to end the first quarter with Carlinville on top 14-12.

Fenske opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to give Hillsboro its first lead of the game, and would not trail again.

Walton scored on a couple of drives to the basket, and Josh Hinzman had a rebound hoop to get the Cavies within 24-22 at intermission.

Hillsboro (12-12, 4-2) led 27-23 when Jordan Tuetken drained a three-pointer. He had six points in the quarter. Trailing 37-28, Jamieson hit three of four free throws and Walton hit a jumper to get the Cavs within 38-33. It was 40-33 Hillsboro after three quarters.

Carlinville could not contain Fenske in the second half, as he had 15 of his 22 points after the break, including 10 in the fourth quarter alone.

Carlinville was as close as 42-35 before the Toppers pulled away down the stretch, making four straight shots to end the game.

Walton had 15 points; Jamieson added 11; Hinzman seven; Joe Fraser five; Hannig four and Emmons two points. The Cavies were 16 of 40 from the field and nine of 12 at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Hillsboro made 24 of 47 from the field and seven of 11 foul shots with 11 turnovers in the contest.

The JV game had Carlinville leading most of the second half, falling behind late, before rallying to defeat Hillsboro 58-54 in a dandy of a contest.