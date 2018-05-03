Cavies complete season sweep of Miners, win at Greenville

Cavies complete season sweep of Miners, win at

GILLESPIE (May 3, 2018) – Carlinville got two runs in the eighth inning to beat Gillespie on the baseball diamond for the second time this season, 4-2 Wednesday afternoon in Gillespie.

Carlinville moved back to 6-7 on the season, as their pitchers allowed six less hits and the defense did not commit an error after eight at Vandalia the night prior.

The Cavies scored twice in the second, getting a lead off double from Jake Ambuel and a single from Colton DeLong for runners on the corners. DeLong stole second.

With one out, Nick Havlin walked to load the bases. Josh Hinzman walked to force in a run, and Aidan Naugle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 2-0.

Gillespie tied it in the second. Cameron Hailstone walked and came around to score on a wild pitch.

Gavin Brown walked and scored on a single by Frankie Barrett to tie the game, 2-2.

It stayed that way into the eighth inning, as Carlinville hit into a couple of double plays, and Gillespie hit into one as well.

In the eighth, Carlinville broke through for two more runs. Garrett Campbell walked and stole second. With one out, Hinzman singled to score Campbell with the go-ahead run≥

A single by Tucker Hughes eventually scored Campbell and made it 4-2.

Hinzman pitched the first six and one third innings, allowing three hits and two runs, walking six and striking out six. Kyle Dixon got the win, striking out three in one and two thirds perfect innings of relief.

Joe Fraser had two hits; Ambuel had a single, double and run; Hinzman two hits, run, two RBIs; Naugle RBI; Campbell run; DeLong single; Dixon single and Hughes single, RBI.

Rylee Bernot had two of Gillepsie’s three hits.

Brown pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing six hits and two earned runs. Bryce Higgonbotham in two and a third innings allowed three hits and two earned runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

Carlinville 7, Greenville 4

At Greenville, the baseball team did what no other CHS boys squad, including the football team, could do this school year and that was win at Greenville.

Both teams had five errors, but the Cavaliers held the Comets to just one hit in getting the victory.

Dixon picked up another win, pitching six innings, allowing one hit, two walks and 11 strikeouts. All runs were unearned. DeLong finished up for the save, striking out three in one inning.

CHS took a 1-0 lead in the first on an error, scoring Dixon who had also reached via a miscue.

Greenville got the equalizer with a run in the second, also scoring on an error.

In the third, the Cavaliers took a 4-1 lead.

DeLong’s RBI-single scored Dixon. Errors sallowed DeLong and Campbell to cross the plate for a 4-1 lead.

Greenville again answered with a three-run fourth inning. Three consecutive Comets reached on errors after a leadoff single and a hit-batsman, to tie the game 4-4. Dixon got out of trouble with a pair of strikeouts and a pop out to the mound.

It stayed tied until the sixth inning. Havlin was hit by a pitch and Sam Tieman pinch ran. Hinzman sacrificed Tieman to second, and Hughes delivered a go-ahead RBI-single.

Dixon later added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4.

Carlinville scored a run in the seventh on a DeLong single, a stolen base, an error and a wild pitch.

Hughes had a single and RBI; Fraser had a single; Dixon two runs, RBI; DeLong two hits, two runs, RBI; Campbell run; Tieman run; Naugle hit and run scored.

Carlinville is 7-7, 2-4 in the conference.