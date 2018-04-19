Cavies chase competition around Pana Invitational

PANA (April 19, 2018) – Carlinville track and field athletes participated on a damp, cold Saturday at the Pana Invitational.

Once again, Pleasant Plains was able to outdistance the Cavaliers, as Carlinville placed a solid second in the boys’ team race.

The Cardinals scored 163.5 points to Carlinville’s 101 points. Gillespie finished sixth at 30 points.

Carlinville brought home three winners, including Isaac Daugherty in the pole vault at 13-feet, finishing first.

Jason Landon ran to victory in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:05.54.

Will Walton won the triple jump at 40-feet-1 inch, while placing second in the high jump at six-feet.

Daniel Card finished second in both the shot put (42-feet-5 inches) and the discus (113-feet-2 inches). Jacob Landon ran to a second place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:05.94.

Roberts cleared 12-feet-6 inches to place second in the pole vault, and Tyler Emmons finished seventh in the discus at 118-feet-nine inches; Tyler Hughes was fourth in the 400-meter dash at 55.64 seconds; Bailey Lippold was fourth in the 3200-meter run at 11:12.68 and sixth in the 1600-meter run at 5:12.88; Cameron Rainey was seventh in the long jump at 18-feet-9.5 inches and 14th in the 100-meter dash at 12.44 seconds.

Briley Roper took third in the 400-meter dash at 55.5 seconds. Cale Williams was fifth in the 3200-meter run at 11:14.13 and ninth in the 1600-meter run at 5:28.30.

Carlinville’s 4 x 800 relay team of Jas. Landon, Jacob Landon, Hughes and Roper were second at 9:11.52.

The Cavaliers were third in the boys 4 x 400 relay at 3:36.67 led by Jas.Landon, Roper, Hughes and Jac. Landon.

The Miners were led by Chance Reiniesch, second in the 110-hurdles at 16.06 and second in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.41.

Girls

Emma Smith won the pole vault as Carlinville competed in girls’ track competition at Pana Saturday.

The Cavaliers as a team scored 27 points to finish ninth. Pleasant Plains at 112 points outdistanced Pana’s 110 and Hillsboro’s 69 to win the team competition. Gillespie was 10th with 25 team points.

Smith cleared 11-feet-6 inches to win the pole vault event.

Other Carlinville event competitors included Cara Emery, finishing sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 58.74 seconds; eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.46 and 11th in the 200-meter dash at 31.81 seconds.

Mackenzie Harris finished 11th in the 800-meter run at 2:57.

In the high jump, Elsa Mefford cleared four-feet-two inches to place eighth. MacKenzie Moyer got sixth in the triple jump at 30-feet0.5 inch.

Patty Walch was sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:10.21; and Macy Walker finished 11th in the discus at 72-feet-6 inches. Haley Wills was second in the shot put at 31-feet-4.5 inches; and eighth in the discus at 78-feet-six inches.

Gillespie was led by Jaiden Braundmeier, second in the triple jump at 31-feet-5.25 inches and third in the long jump at 14-feet-10.25 inches.