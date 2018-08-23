Cavies blank Oilers to open 2018 season

WOOD RIVER (Aug. 23, 2018) – Carlinville’s soccer team opened the 2018 season Monday at East Alton-Wood River.

Getting a first-half goal from Trey Gall, the Cavaliers held off the Oilers 1-0 in the season opener for each team.

Carlinville (1-0) travels to Pleasant Plains on Wednesday.

Gall scored off a cross from Matt Schmidt at the 10:36 mark of the first half, for the only goal of the game.

Andrew DeNeve made four saves and got the win in goal.

Of Carlinville’s four shots on goal, Schmidt had two of them. Landon Eades and Gall had the others.

Ethan Moore and Jared Liley both had two shots on goal for EAWR, while Andrew Raymond made three saves in goal.

Carlinville had three corner kicks to two for East Alton-Wood River. The Cavies had four fouls and EAWR committed nine.

Eades also had a yellow card given in the first half.

North Mac 2, Hillsboro 1

At Hillsboro, the Panthers opened with a solid 2-1 road win over the Hiltoppers. Kaedyn Royer, assisted by Justin Bounds, tied the game in the second half, and Bounds got the go-ahead goal on a Royer assist.

Hillsboro got a goal from Justin Kershaw, unassisted. Both teams had eight shots on goal.

Jersey 8, Staunton 0

At Jerseyville, the Panthers got six first half goals and beat the Bulldogs in the opening matches for each squad.