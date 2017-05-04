Cavies beat Gillespie on rainy Senior Night

The final conference game of the 2017 girls soccer season Friday was also Senior Night for the six Carlinville soccer players.

The game was played in a steady rain at the start, but didn’t deter the Cavies as they blanked visiting Gillespie 8-0.

Carlinville improved to 13-4-1 on the season with the win over the Miners. CHS was 6-2 in conference play this season. The two teams will meet in the first round of regionals at Loveless Park on May 9.

The Cavaliers scored six first half goals and had two others clang off the goal post.

Senior Karley Dixon got the scoring started at 1:49 with a shot from out front, unassisted to make it 1-0.

The next goal was not an ordinary goal because of the angle of the shot.

Marissa Woolfolk drove down the right side of the field to the baseline, where she shot the ball on goal. It somehow rolled into the net from the difficult angle, making it 2-0.

A large mud puddle right in front of the goal may have played a part in the goal, but it trickled into the net at 6:54 to make it 2-0.

Taylor Wills scored on a breakaway moments later, getting the Cavaliers third goal at 9:24.

The Cavies scored two goals within a minute as Skylar Nickel and Rory Drew scored unassisted at 15:30 and 16:30.

The final goal in the first half was Dixon’s second goal of the game, assisted by Gabby Marchiori, at the 29:00 mark, making it 6-0.

The game was shortened to 63 minutes of play. Lexi Egelhoff scored unassisted at 46:44 and Grace Zachary scored off another Marchiori assist at 54:15.

Carlinville outshot Gillespie 23-0 and had eight corner kicks to none for the Miners.

Gillespie had five fouls in the game to the Cavaliers three fouls.

Sarah DeNeve picked up the win in goal for Carlinville.

Carlinville 2, Lutheran 2

At Springfield, the Cavies and Crusaders played to a 2-2 tie Monday afternoon at Lutheran High School.

Nickel opened the scoring at 10:15, assisted by Drew, to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead.

Lutheran tied it moments later on a goal by Britta Brauer, at 10:58.

Carlinville then got an unassisted goal from Wills at 29:46 and took a 2-1 lead into the halftime break.

Lutheran scored the only second half goal, as Katie Elmore scored at 42:09.

Carlinville held a 12-4 edge in shots on goal in the match, and had four corner kicks to one for Lutheran. Carlinville had the lone foul in the game.

The Cavies’ DeNeve made two saves in goal for Carlinville.

Carlinville finished the regular season 13-4-2, 6-2 in conference play, and will host Gillespie 4:30 p.m. May 9 at Loveless Park to begin regional competition. The regional final is Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m. also at Loveless Park.

Carlinville senior girls soccer players honored prior to Friday’s Senior Night game, from left, are Grace Zachary, daughter of Lori Zachary; Marissa Woolfolk, daughter of Marla and William Woolfolk; Hannah Lair, daughter of Emily Lambert; Grace Hulin, daughter of Paula and Andrew Hulin; Karley Dixon, daughter of Shannon and Ryan Dixon and Lydia Albertine, daughter of Jill and Lynden Albertine.

Sloan Nickel shoots and scores the Cavaliers fourth goal of the game Friday against Gillespie.