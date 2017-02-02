Cavies battle Purple Panthers to the end

It was senior night for Litchfield-Lincolnwood’s girls basketball team Thursday night against Carlinville.

The most prolific scorer in school history, Abby Brockmeyer, played in her final home game for the Purple Panthers as they edged the visiting Cavaliers 41-35.

Carlinville (16-10, 5-3 South Central Conference) led for a good chunk of the second and part of the third until a big run by the Purple Panthers enabled them to improve to 21-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference, keeping hopes alive for a share of the South Central Conference title.

Carlinville and Litchfield each scored 12 first quarter points. Val Furlong hit a pair of three-pointers and had eight first quarter points for the Purple Panthers.

The Cavies got four points each from Emma Griffith and Grace Zachary.

Carlinville would take a 22-18 halftime lead behind the strength of four points each from Zachary and Rachel Olroyd.

A hoop from Hannah Lair opened a 24-18 Carlinville lead early in the third quarter, but a 10-0 run followed by the Panthers.

It included five points from Brockmeyer and another Furlong three-pointer.

Sydney Cania’s basket at the end of the quarter made it a 28-26 Litchfield lead heading to the fourth.

The Purple Panthers got six points from Taylor Pope and Brockmeyer in the fourth quarter in helping to subdue the Cavaliers, who struggled for offense in the second half.

Zachary finished with 10 points; R. Olroyd had eight; Griffith six; Lair four; Olivia Olroyd, Kayla Seal and Cania added two points each and Lydia Albertine had one point.

Carlinville made three of four free throws in the contest.

Carlinville won the JV contest by a 31-24 score behind a strong second half after leading 14-11 at half.

Carlinville 51, South County 23

Monday evening, the Cavies traveled to Waverly to meet the Vipers in a late-season tussle.

It was all Carlinville, all the time in a 51-23 road victory, improving its record to 17-10 on the season.

The Cavaliers took a 10-2 lead after one quarter, and 28-6 lead by halftime. After three, the Cavaliers led 43-9.

Lair and R.Olroyd scored 12 points each with Zachary adding 11. Griffith and Corin Stewart scored four points each, with O.Olroyd adding three points, Albertine two, Cania, Lexi Egelhoff and Wills one point each. Carlinville was six of 14 at the foul line.

Shea Sullivan led South County with 11 points. The Vipers made six of 19 free throws.

Regionals

The Cavaliers will host a regional tournament starting Monday night at the Big House on West Main St.

Monday’s games will include Pittsfield against Southwestern at 6 p.m., followed by Gillespie against Staunton at 7:30 p.m.

The Pittsfield-Southwestern winner will face No. 1 seed Tri-City at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while No. 4 Carlinville will play either Gillespie or Staunton at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game is Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.