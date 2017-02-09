Cavies advance four to wrestling sectionals

Having sent nine to the regional wrestling meet and having seven in the final round of competition Saturday in Mt. Olive, Carlinville was geared for a strong finish.

Although the team lost six of seven to finish the day, the Cavaliers still advanced four with three alternates to the Vandalia Sectional this weekend.

“You look at our regionals in years past and people may say it looked weak,” Carlinville coach Tim Johnson said. “When you look at the names that are here, there’s a lot of returning state qualifiers, lot of returning state placers. It’s a competitive regional and will get us ready for next weekend in sectionals.”

The top three advance as regional qualifiers for the sectional. Carlinville had three second place finishers, one third and three that finished fourth.

“It was a day full of ups and downs,” Johnson said. “A lot of our guys would say they didn’t have their best today and a lot would say they wrestled well. I think we were all over the mat, and that’s how it is this time of the year. They put a lot of work in this year and there’s lessons learned.”

Daniel Card, wrestling at 285, was the Cavies lone winner in the championship round. He needed to overcome an early 2-0 deficit in the third place match against Althoff ‘s Gage Rainey.

“Coming into Daniel’s match, we were 0-6 in the final round,” Johnson said. “We were on a down swing but Daniel came out and wrestled a great match. He went out there and found a way to win. It was exciting.”

Card tied the match 2-2 after two periods then got a third-period takedown to grab the lead at 4-2, holding on for a 4-3 victory to send him to the sectionals as a third-place finisher. He said shooting was key to getting the win.

“I don’t usually shoot in my matches and I was able to get a shot on one of them and I think that helped a whole lot,” Card said. “It was one of more aggressive matches I ever had. I wanted to go out there and make it to sectionals.”

Card had pinned Mt. Olive’s Tyler Reid at 0:48 in the opening round of the tournament. In the semifinals, eventual champion Brett Nyswonger of Roxana pinned Card at the 4:46 mark of period two.

Carlinville had three finish runner-up at regionals, advancing to sectionals.

At 138 pounds, Nate Burns defeated Litchfield’s Sean Dearinger by pin at 2:33 to reach the regional final. An 18-0 tech fall loss to Alex Maguire of Roxana in the championship round followed.

At 145, Rylan Frankford of Carlinville was the top-seed heading into the tournament. After a first-round bye, Frankford won 17-1 against East Alton-Wood River’s Hunter Morales in the semifinals.

It put Frankford in the championship, where Roxana’s Michael Cherry took a pin at the 2:24 mark of period two against Frankford to earn the regional title.

At 170 pounds, a loaded group of wrestlers included Jacob Dixon of Carlinville, the second seed behind Althoff’s Zac Braunagel.

Dixon won his opening match in the semis against Litchfield’s Blake Uehling, getting the pin at 0:53.

In the final, Braunagel proved to be too much, as a 23-8 tech fall victory for the Althoff junior gave him the regional title.

Three other Cavaliers battled for a spot in sectionals, coming up short in the third place matches, but will serve as alternates.

At 126 pounds, Isaac Daugherty, a freshman, lost by pin to Collin Davidson of Litchfield at 2:20. Jacob Carpenter of Roxana pinned Daugherty in the third place match at 1:13.

Keagan Broaddus earned a first-round win by pin at 1:04 against Roxana’s Myles Bridges in 132-pound action.

The top seed, Zac Blasioli of East Alton-Wood River, eventual champion, got a pin against Broaddus in the semifinals at the 1:05 mark.

Broadus battled for third against Tyler Thiessen of Litchfield, losing by pin at the 1:52 mark.

In 152-pound action, Tristen Burns won a first-round match with Roxana’s Logan Carpenter by pin at 2:47. Burns lost to eventual champion, unbeaten Althoff junior Danny Braunagel, in a 24-9 semifinal round decision.

Burns wrestled back and defeated Billy Ringering of Litchfield by pin at 1:51 to make the third place match.

Matched against Elliott Fox of Pittsfield, Fox would pick up the 6-0 win in the third place match.

Demitry Lewis wrestled at 120 pounds, losing by pin at 0:25 to Anthony Federico, eventual champ, of Althoff. Lewis then defeated Madison Freelove of Pittsfield by pin at 0:37, but lost by pin to Ryan Reid of Mt. Olive at 0:46.

At 160 pounds, Kyle Dixon pinned Dylan Maxwell of Litchfield at 3:09 to start off the tournament. He was defeated 7-4 by Joel Cook of Pittsfield.

Dixon then lost a tough 8-6 decision to Jacob Erslon of East Alton-Wood River.

“We’re still a young team right now,” Johnson said. “But I think we’re beginning to turn some heads. People are starting to take us a little more seriously.”

Mt. Olive qualified four for sectionals, taking three regional titles by one point each and a runner-up.

Jonny Darrah (160) defeated Joel Cook of Pittsfield 6-5 in the regional final to win that match.

At 182 pounds, Dylan Roberts of Mt. Olive got a late takedown in the final seconds to come from behind and defeat Rhees Hancock of Litchfield 10-9 in the championship.

At 195 pounds, a third period escape was all the scoring in the final as Mt. Olive’s Justin Osmoe defeated Earl Tiepleman of Litchfield 1-0 for the regional crown.

At 152, Maxx Fritz of Mt. Olive was second, losing 21-6 to Braunagel.

Wrestling sectionals take place for individuals on Friday and Saturday in Vandalia.