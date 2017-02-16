Cavie wrestlers come up just short at sectionals

It was a tough weekend for the Carlinville wrestling team, who tried to persevere at the Vandalia Sectional in hopes of advancing individuals to the state finals this weekend.

Carlinville’s Jacob Dixon (170 pounds) had reached state last year, but a knee injury in practice early in the week prevented him ultimately in getting back to the Assembly Hall, but not before a last-ditch effort to get there.

Meanwhile a pair of Mt. Olive wrestlers – Maxx Fritz (152) and Jonny Darrah (160) will take their talents to Champaign this weekend.

Dixon entered the sectional tournament one of four Cavalier wrestlers to have advanced thus far, participating in Friday’s action.

Meeting up with Monticello’s Trever Perry, Dixon put him away with a pin at 1:26. Up next was West Frankfort freshman Connor Eaton, who was 35-10. Eaton was able to defeat Dixon by a 12-5 score.

Dixon needed three wins to make it back to state, and got two-thirds of the way there. Dixon defeated Robinson sophomore Grayson Wolf by pin at 1:49, then pinned Lawrenceville’s Jesus Cancino at 5:18.

Dixon met up with Unity freshman Logan Wilson and was defeated by a 16-7 major decision. Dixon finished with over 100 career wins and a 41-7 record this season.

At 285, Carlinville junior Daniel Card took aim at state. He lost the opening round to Nick Jimenez of Anna-Jonesboro by pin at 1:50.

Card came back and defeated Dylan Hartman of Hillsboro in a 5-1 decision, but then lost to Fairfield’s Brandon Thomas by pin at 0:43. Card finished 28-18.

At 138 pounds, Nate Burns, sophomore came close but ultimately fell short of the state finals. Burns defeated Ethan McKinstry of Lawrenceville by pin at 2:23. Burns then lost to Shelbyville’s Clayton Peterson by a 19-7 major decision.

Burns battled back, defeating Wade Knepler of Auburn by pin at 3:39, then defeating Chandler Bowling of Harrisburg in a 13-7 decision. In the final match Burns lost by pin at 3:37 to Cumberland’s Michael Carpenter. Burns finished the season with a record of 32-16.

Rylan Frankford, Carlinville junior, also competed at sectionals at 145 pounds. He pined Alex Hermann of Robinson at 3:48 to open the competition, then lost by pin at 1:45 to Pinckneyville’s Jordan Koester.

Frankford then lost a 15-11 decision to Gervasio Marchizza of Auburn, finishing the season with a 27-18 record.

Mt. Olive’s Fritz was runner-up at 152 pounds. He defeated Dylan Doerr of Carlyle by pin at 1:36, then defeated Arieh Hart of Anna-Jonesboro in a 10-1 decision. Fritz defeated Shelbyville’s Daric Austin by an 18-3 tech fall to reach the championship. Althoff’s Danny Braunagel got the better end of a 17-7 major decision in the championship.

Darrah did go on to win the sectional crown at 160 pounds for Mt. Olive. Opening with Mt. Carmel’s Ryan Johnson, Darrah picked up a 16-10 decision. Darrah then defeated Shelbyville’s Jeremy Starwalt 7-3 to reach the final.

Darrah with a 16-7 major decision over Pittsfield’s Joel Cook took the sectional title.

Mt. Olive also had a 182-pound sectional qualifier in Dylan Roberts, who lost 5-2 to Tristan Overvig of Cumberland and defeated Carterville’s Marcus Couch 12-1.

Harrisburg’s Ryan Ragsdale beat Roberts 18-8.

At 195 pounds, Justin Osmoe of Mt. Olive lost by pin at 5:49 to Hillsboro’s Matt Furlow and then defeated Litchfield’s Earl Tiepleman 5-4. Osmoe lost to Gavin Smith of Lawrenceville in a 6-0 decision to finish up the season.

The state finals for individuals is this Thursday through Saturday at the State Farm Center, Champaign.